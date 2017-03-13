The Best Spring Makeup Priced at $10 and Under

Who says you have to drop your entire paycheck to restock your makeup supply for the spring? If our math is correct, you could buy everything on the below list and come just shy of $100. Whether your current supply needs a revamp, or you just feel the need to get new beauty products (don't worry, it's pretty common for us, too), we compiled a list of the best brow pencils, eyeliners, highlighting palettes, and more with some seriously reasonable sticker prices. Scroll down to see some of the best new makeup at $10 and under.