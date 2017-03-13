The Best Spring Makeup Priced at $10 and Under

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 13, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Who says you have to drop your entire paycheck to restock your makeup supply for the spring? If our math is correct, you could buy everything on the below list and come just shy of $100. Whether your current supply needs a revamp, or you just feel the need to get new beauty products (don't worry, it's pretty common for us, too), we compiled a list of the best brow pencils, eyeliners, highlighting palettes, and more with some seriously reasonable sticker prices. Scroll down to see some of the best new makeup at $10 and under.

Sephora Contour Eye Pencil

We rely on this pigmented stylo so hard, we're constantly hoarding spares in our bathroom drawer in fear that we'll run out at the worst time possible. Luckily, the $10 sticker price makes stocking up easy.

Sephora Collection $10
Tony Moly Liptone Care Stick

With an exterior giving a nod to the Pantone powers that be, we dare you to find a prettier lip balm on the market. The coconut and avocado-rich formulas housed inside ain't too shabby, either.

Tony Moly $10 each
E.L.F. Smooth Matte Shadow

It may look like your favorite nude lip gloss, but don't get the tubes confused—housed within this one is a super-blendable cream that dries to a gorgeous velvet finish when smoothed over your lids.

E.L.F. $4
Models Own Now Brow! Finale Brow Gel

Aside from the natural-looking tint, we love how the tiny brush allows us to apply the gel even over those shorter hairs we're desperately trying to grow out.

available at Ulta $7
Sephora Collection Sweet Balm

It's a throwback to the flip-top glosses we used to pair with our frosted shadow, right down to the kitschy packaging, but its good-for-you ingredients combined with the airy tint make it a modern-day staple in our makeup bag.

Sephora Collection $6
Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoky Stick

Getting a gorgeous smoky eye in the backseat of a moving cab just became a reality, thanks to Sonia Kashuk's dual-ended stick, which houses a metallic cream shadow on one side, and a blendable liner on the other.

Sonia Kashuk $10
L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer

One swipe delivers a poreless, high-def effect that challenges the finish of its department store competitors, and can even multitask as a cream contour and highlight if you pick up a few contrasting tones.

L.A. Girl $5
Benefit They're Real Double the Lip Travel Size

Just like its full-sized counterpart, Benefit's tiny bullet combines the power of lipstick and liner by concentrating the darker hue you'd typically choose to define on the exterior of the product. Even better, it takes the guesswork out of finding coordinating tones.

Benefit Cosmetics $10
Essence Light Up Your Face Luminizing Palette

All hail the mighty illuminator palette—whether worn solo or layered, this shimmering trio is perfect for throwing light to your favorite features, and also does double-duty as a shadow palette.

Essence $6
Etude House Drawing Eyebrow Pencil

The angled tip of these pencils, which are available just about every shade brows grow in, make it easier to mimic the appearance of your natural hairs.

available at Soko Glam $4 each

