Double-Duty Beauty: 10 of Our Favorite Multi-Tasking Products

With work, busy schedules, and only so many hours in the day, you’re constantly juggling several tasks at once—and if you ask us, there's no reason your go-to beauty supplies shouldn't work just as hard. Since streamlining hair and makeup methods are always on our radar, we came up with a few ways to make those stressful, last-minute mornings a whole lot easier.

For starters, we selected some of our favorite time-saving lip and cheek combos, currently popping up on beauty shelves everywhere. These convenient 2-in-1 formulas are a must-have for spring, as they offer a healthy dose of color in seconds, while also keeping your vanity and makeup bag clutter-free.

Want even more ways to speed up your primping process? From an anti-aging shadow primer to a nourishing base coat, see which products go above and beyond in our gallery!