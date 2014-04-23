Double-Duty Beauty: 10 of Our Favorite Multi-Tasking Products

Courtesy (5)
Jennifer Velez
Apr 23, 2014 @ 1:32 pm

With work, busy schedules, and only so many hours in the day, you’re constantly juggling several tasks at once—and if you ask us, there's no reason your go-to beauty supplies shouldn't work just as hard. Since streamlining hair and makeup methods are always on our radar, we came up with a few ways to make those stressful, last-minute mornings a whole lot easier.

For starters, we selected some of our favorite time-saving lip and cheek combos, currently popping up on beauty shelves everywhere. These convenient 2-in-1 formulas are a must-have for spring, as they offer a healthy dose of color in seconds, while also keeping your vanity and makeup bag clutter-free.

Want even more ways to speed up your primping process? From an anti-aging shadow primer to a nourishing base coat, see which products go above and beyond in our gallery!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Benefit Lollitint Lip & Cheek Stain

Amp up the sweet factor in seconds with this smudge-resistant multi-tasker ($36; benefitcosmetics.com). Wear it on your lips, or brush onto the apples of the cheeks and blend for the ultimate flirty finish.
2 of 10 Courtesy

Julep Nail Therapy Base Coat & Treatment

Nurse dry, brittle nails back to health without missing out on this season’s hottest polishes. Swipe the vitamin-infused formula ($16; julep.com) under any spring-ready shade and watch your nails grow stronger with each application.
3 of 10 Courtesy

Smashbox Photo Op Eye Brightening Mascara

With a mascara ($20; sephora.com) that curls, lifts, and brightens, there’s no need to fuss around with an eyelash curler, or worry about faking a full night’s rest. The secret lies in the brand’s blend of micas, titanium, and blue pigments, which pop against the whites of eyes, creating an instantly wide-eyed appearance.
4 of 10 Courtesy

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Anti-Aging

Talk about multi-tasking! While this innovative primer ($24; urbandecay.com) guarantees crease-free eye shadow at the end of the day, the anti-aging ingredients included work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles overtime.
5 of 10 Courtesy

RMS Lip2Cheek

The all-natural beauty brand’s nourishing lip and cheek hybrid ($36; rmsbeauty.com) lives up to its cult status (models like Miranda Kerr are hooked!) with seven sheer to highly-pigmented stains, enough to satisfy every mood and occasion.
6 of 10 Courtesy

Josie Maran Argan Infinity Lip & Cheek Creamy Oil

Fans of Josie Maran’s argan-infused formulas, rejoice. The creamy, multi-benefit oil ($18; sephora.com) you rely on is now available in dewy pops of color for sheer, long-lasting hydration.
7 of 10 Courtesy

YSL Kiss & Blush

We’re currently obsessed with YSL’s latest dual-purpose formula ($40; yslbeauty.com), which introduces a unique, patent-pending applicator, designed to use on both cheeks and lips. If the time-saving benefits don’t convince you to give it a try, the assortment of vibrant, flattering shades will.
8 of 10 Courtesy

Stila Stay All Day 10-in-1 Beauty Balm Trio

Whether you’re looking to protect, highlight, or bronze, consider these hard-working BB creams ($24; stilacosmetics.com) a one-stop shop for flawless-looking skin all season long.
9 of 10 Courtesy

Caudalie Divine Oil

Forget double-duty, this bestselling dry oil ($49; caudalie.com) works triple. Made up of grape, hibiscus, sesame and argan, it nourishes the face and body, and even offers a quick solution to those pesky flyaways.
10 of 10 Courtesy

Givenchy Hydra Sparkling Magic Lip & Cheek Balm

The only thing more impressive than a lip and cheek double? One that delivers a personalized shade for every skin tone. Once the replenishing formula ($31; sephora.com) blends with your skin’s natural moisture, a customized hint of color will soon be revealed.

