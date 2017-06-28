Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailey Baldwin's Pink Eyeshadow 

We've called it a few times, but we're going to say it again: monochromatic makeup is the beauty trend of the summer. The latest celeb to embrace the look is Hailey Baldwin at the 2017 NBA Awards on Monday.

The model wore peachy-pink eyeshadow that was swept across her lid, and up into the crease to create a halo effect just below her brow bone. Black eyeliner along her upper and lower waterlines and a few coats of mascara completed the eye. Even if you don't have pink eyeshadow in your arsenal, consider repurposing a peachy petal blush onto your lids if you're aiming to recreate the look. It will likely have the same consistency as your powder shadow, and you don't have to second guess whether or not it's flattering on your complexion.

RELATED: Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailey Baldwin's Loose Textured Braid

Staying true to the monochromatic theme, a peach blush gave Baldwin's cheeks a subtle, glowing flush, and a rose lipstick shade rounded out the look. Apply a few coats of ModelCo's Lip Lacquer in Morocco ($24; birchbox.com) for a similar shade.

BEAUTY: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures

Baldwin paired her monochromatic makeup with her lob styled in soft, beachy waves—aka your new go-to summer beauty combo.