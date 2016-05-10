You're Going To Want To See YSL's New Mascara Line

It doesn't take much to convince us of a YSL product, they already have a slew of cult products under their belts — Touche Eclat, Rouge Volupte lipsticks, Baby Doll mascara etc... And now the online release of their new line of color mascaras, Mascara Vinyl Couture. The mascaras come in nine colorful shades including everything from a pink to a green (if you're a wimp there's a plain black one) as well as two glittery shades to make all of your Lisa Frank dreams come true.

Say hello to MASCARA VINYL COUTURE, the new it-wardrobe of not 3 but 9 colours for your eyes! #yslbeauty #dareandstage #allinawink #mascaravinylcouture #colours A photo posted by YSL Beauty Official (@yslbeauty) on May 8, 2016 at 6:32am PDT

The most exciting thing about this line of mascaras might actually be that they will make your eyelashes totally glossy and shiny. Glossy, shiny lashes without any breakage or chalkiness. YSL also promises that this mascara will curl and lengthen your lashes AND it will smell good. The mascaras are available online today and are retailing at $29.00. They'll be available in stores sometime next month in case you need to swatch before you commit.