Jouer Is Releasing the Next Highlighter That You Will FLIP Over

Every single highlighter that we lust after seems to be sold out within a matter of minutes. I've specifically got Pat McGrath's Skin Fetish and those Bitterlace Rainbow highlighters in mind. This is especially difficult for someone who aims to get their makeup to embody the spirit of Liberace's glitter capes. But this time we are SO ready for what's to come, which (hopefully) means Mermaid highlighters for all of us.

Get ready to glow this summer!✨ Limited Edition Mermaid Crème Highlighters coming soon. 🙌 | Left to right: Crystal and Seashell | Snapchat 👻Czjouer | #jouer #jouergirl A video posted by Jouer Cosmetics (@jouercosmetics) on May 9, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

Jouer Cosmetics is launching a limited edition line of ocean themed highlighters. They shared a photo on their Instagram where you can see two of their iridescent pink highlighters, both which look seriously amazing. The highlighters are part of their limited edition line of Mermaid Creme Highlighters (honestly they had me at "mermaid"). The two highlighters pictured are Crystal and Seashell and judging by the video they are pigmented enough to light up a dark room. No information on their retail price but look out for them towards the end of May!

