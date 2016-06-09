The Easiest Way to Contour Without Any Makeup Brushes 

Often, the greatest makeup trends come with what seems like 10+ tools you need to create it. Contouring brushes, we’re looking at you. For the most part, we don't mind a few extra makeup brushes (they don't call us beauty obsessed for nothing), but if we're being honest, these tools do take up a ton of space in an already crowded travel cosmetics case...

But in light of the recent non-contouring trend, there may be a solution to this pesky beauty problem.

Instead of expanding your arsenal of makeup brushes, consider trèStiQue’s trèbebe Contour Kit ($40). This powderless, compact-less kit includes three mini face sticks: a matte bronzer stick, a blush stick, and a mini highlight stick.

So if packing your makeup in the morning is as essential as grabbing your phone off the nightstand, then you’ll want to get your hands on this kit. These tiny sticks won’t take up any valuable real estate in your purse, and you can say good-bye to makeup brush zipper jam (literally the worst).

Another huge perk: Each stick can be used individually!