Too Faced Wants To Help You Take Your Mascara Off

Too Faced is always coming out with products that you didn't know you needed (the food scented eyeshadow palettes?Obviously amazing.) They've also been expanding some of their more established lines like their Better Than Sex line, which now includes a waterproof mascara option. And, while we all seriously love a mascara that won't run while we're watching the Bachelorette season finale — taking off said mascara can be a real pain.

Related: You Guys, Grimes Cut Her Own Hair on Instagram

Related: This Fragrance Is Basically a Boyfriend in a Bottle

Too Faced has a solution, specifically their Mascara Melt Off — a cleansing oil mascara remover. Mascara Melt Off is most convenient for those insanely difficult to remove waterproof eyelashes, but also for regular mascara if you, like me, have trouble not pulling your eyelashes off when trying to take off mascara. The remover looks pretty similar to a tube of mascara and the wand looks like a super thing mascara brush. But inside the tube is the secret to waking up without raccoon eyes! #YASSSSS