Too Faced Just Gave A Sneak Peek Of Their Upcoming Funfetti Blushes

Yes to all heart shaped cosmetics.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 10, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

If you're not following Jerrod Blandino on Instagram already then you should really reconsider that lifestyle decision. The Too Faced founder's personal Instagram account is full of perfectly lit selfies, pictures of his adorable dog Clover and more pressingly — of the product development process and upcoming Too Faced products. This month alone we've gotten sneak peeks of Better Than Sex line expansion, new eyeshadow palettes and an upcoming brow product.

I ❤️ U #sneakypeek #Funfetti blush @hsn #FutureTS #toofaced

A photo posted by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on

Jerrod shared the photo on his Instagram yesterday of product development on what seems to be funfetti blushes according to Jerrod's hashtags. The picture seems to indicate that it's very much in the early stages of product development. This could be an expansion of Too Faced's Love Flush blush line, which is honestly the most flattering collection of blushes ever. Either way it's hard to resist anything in that heart packaging.

 

