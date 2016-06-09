These Are InStyle Beauty Editors’ Go-To Dry Shampoos

courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 09, 2016

Dry shampoo is the holy grail of beauty products. The multitasker not only helps us shed minutes off our morning routines on days when washing our hair isn’t an option, it also refreshes our styles mid-day. In just a few spritzes, it gives flat strands a jolt of volume and texture and sops up excess oil. But just like red lipstick, no two dry shampoo formulas are alike and we’re all loyal to our go-to cans. Despite testing virtually every dry shampoo on the market, each member of InStyle’s beauty team has a favorite they will always rely on. Keep reading to find out which dry shampoos InStyle’s beauty team refuses to live without.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk 

“As dry shampoo is my desert-island product, I have literally tried dozens. And I find that they break out into two camps: the hard-working oil-absorbers, and the volumizing stylers. Let’s talk about the former. Since my hair is super-fine, my roots need a de-greasing at least one a day. So I stock up on bottles of Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk. It’s full of rice and corn starch to really sop up excess grime, so after a few blasts my hair looks freshly washed. A hairstylist taught me to apply it to my roots before bed; overnight, it’ll absorb oils so you wake up with clean strands and zero reside.” –Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Klorane
2 of 6 Courtesy

Batiste Hint Of Color Dry Shampoo In Deep & Dark Brown

“I love the Batiste Brunette dry shampoo. I go through TONS of dry shampoo and this bottle sets me back for less than 10 bucks, it’s a price tag I can get behind. I love that this formula blends easily into my dark hair- never leaving behind chalky white streaks since it has a brown tint. It just makes my hair feel clean and fresh without a lot of buildup and residue.”  –Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Batiste
3 of 6 Courtesy

Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo 

“My favorite dry shampoo is Batiste, either in the tropical or cherry scents. Last summer when my friend Rochelle and I went to Ireland, I accidentally left the dry shampoo I was using at the time at home. In a pinch, I picked up a bottle of Batiste up at the nearest drugstore, and I haven’t looked back since. I love how the product immediately makes my hair feel less dirty on contact, not to mention the super-subtle scent that conceals the fact I’ve been rocking the same blowout for three days. At $6, it works just as well (if not better) than some of the higher-priced competitors I’ve tried, and trust me – I’m so lazy about washing my hair that I’ve probably tried them all.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Batiste
4 of 6 Courtesy

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo 

“Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo is the only formula I’ve tried that sucks up oil from my fine strands without weighting ‘em down in the process. I’d suspect that’s thanks to the brand’s patented OFPMA molecule, which nixes the powdery build-up I’ve experienced with other dry shampoos.”  –Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor  

Living Proof
5 of 6 Courtesy

Pantene Pro-V Style Series Dry Shampoo Clean and Fresh            

“While some dry shampoos make hair too stiff and others seem to do nothing more than refresh your tresses, this spray-on formula is just right. It gives hair a bit of texture and makes it smell exactly the way you’d want it to if it was freshly shampooed.” –Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor 

Pantene Pro V
6 of 6 Courtesy

Dove Refresh+Care Invigorating Dry Shampoo 

“I have thick, dark hair and full bangs so my hair can get oily and greasy fairly quick. Before I started using dry shampoo, I used to wash my hair pretty much every day even though doing so is a major no-no. Dove’s dry shampoo is one of the first that I tried many years ago and it’s been my go-to ever since. Finding a dry shampoo that doesn’t leave white, chalky residue on dark hair can be tough, but Dove’s not only goes on undetected it also boosts volume and actually makes my hair feel freshly washed. Even better, its subtle clean scent isn’t overpowering or too flowery like many other dry shampoos out there.” –Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Dove

