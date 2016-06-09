These Are InStyle Beauty Editors’ Go-To Dry Shampoos

courtesy
Dry shampoo is the holy grail of beauty products. The multitasker not only helps us shed minutes off our morning routines on days when washing our hair isn’t an option, it also refreshes our styles mid-day. In just a few spritzes, it gives flat strands a jolt of volume and texture and sops up excess oil. But just like red lipstick, no two dry shampoo formulas are alike and we’re all loyal to our go-to cans. Despite testing virtually every dry shampoo on the market, each member of InStyle’s beauty team has a favorite they will always rely on. Keep reading to find out which dry shampoos InStyle’s beauty team refuses to live without.
