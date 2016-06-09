These Are InStyle Beauty Editors’ Go-To Dry Shampoos

“My favorite dry shampoo is Batiste, either in the tropical or cherry scents. Last summer when my friend Rochelle and I went to Ireland, I accidentally left the dry shampoo I was using at the time at home. In a pinch, I picked up a bottle of Batiste up at the nearest drugstore, and I haven’t looked back since. I love how the product immediately makes my hair feel less dirty on contact, not to mention the super-subtle scent that conceals the fact I’ve been rocking the same blowout for three days. At $6, it works just as well (if not better) than some of the higher-priced competitors I’ve tried, and trust me – I’m so lazy about washing my hair that I’ve probably tried them all.” –Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor