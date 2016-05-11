Target's New Line = a Natural Beauty Lover's Dream

Target's recent collaborations have been seriously on point — Marimekko and Who What Wear had amazing prints and pieces. But the latest collaboration is with natural beauty company, Beautycounter, known for their commitment to sustainable, good-for-the-environment cosmetics and skincare. The line is mostly body and skincare, with four color cosmetic products — a blush bronzer duo, a lip shine, a cream lip and cheek stick, as well as a lipgloss.

RELATED: Harry Styles Looks Like a Completely Different Person with Short Hair (But Still Hot)

The line will not only carry many of Beautycounter's existing cult favorite products, at discounted prices, (and in special sets and sizes), but will also include new Target exclusive products. Beautycounter is known for their commitment to the environment, they have a very long list of ingredients that they will never use (specifically 1,500 banned ingredients). The line is limited edition and will be available September 12th. And with prices capping at $39 it's seriously affordable.