Get Excited: Sephora Is Starting Their Own Subscription Beauty Box

You can get a subscription service for nearly anything these days — there's Dollar Shave Club, Trunk Club, Graze, MistoBox etc., etc., etc. Obviously the ones we tend to care about are the beauty ones — Birchbox, Julep Maven, Ipsy — you get it. Last September, Sephora unveiled their subscription box service, Play!, to a select number of lucky VIB members. Now more people can get their hands on the subscription service for $10 a month (the same as Birchbox and Ipsy), and you'll get five travel sized skincare and beauty products in a unique collectors bag. It's a similar formula to other beauty subscription boxes, but with more.

RELATED: This Primer Is Hollywood Lighting in a Tube

First, the products are highly curated and thematically selected, with a new theme every month. This month's theme is "The Forces of Nature" and past themes have included "Secrets To Dewy Skin," and "The Essentials." Second, each box comes with a Play! Book that helps you out with your new products. The Play! Book also includes digital access to information and advice from makeup artists. The third part is the Play! Pass which lets you take your box into any Sephora store to get a free personalized tutorial on how to make the most of your box (you'll also get 50 extra VIB points whenever you scan your Play! card at checkout). AND there are monthly Play! Dates are your local Sephora stores where you can hang out with other Play! members and with Sephora's beauty experts!

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Is Literally Glowing In This BTS Shot

Sephora hasn't fully rolled out their Play! service yet but they are expected to fully launch sometime this year. If you can't wait (we can't) then you can sign up for the waitlist on the Sephora website.