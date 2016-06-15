Pink Lipstick Products to Add to Your Bag... Because It's Wednesday 

On Wednesdays, I don’t always wear pink. In fact, I don’t have a color-coordinated clothing schedule or organization method at all—my overcrowded closet is proof.

However, if I’m feeling a surge of mid-week stress or the need to add something colorful to my outfit without giving up my white summer dress rotation, I’ll throw on a pop of pink lipstick…or gloss…or balm.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

You get it! That’s why I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite pink lip products that I know you’ll love, too. Nothing makes Wednesday more bearable than beauty products