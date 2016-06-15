Pink Lipstick Products to Add to Your Bag... Because It's Wednesday 

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 15, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

On Wednesdays, I don’t always wear pink. In fact, I don’t have a color-coordinated clothing schedule or organization method at all—my overcrowded closet is proof. 

However, if I’m feeling a surge of mid-week stress or the need to add something colorful to my outfit without giving up my white summer dress rotation, I’ll throw on a pop of pink lipstick…or gloss…or balm. 

You get it! That’s why I’ve rounded up a few of my favorite pink lip products that I know you’ll love, too. Nothing makes Wednesday more bearable than beauty products   

butter LONDON Lippy Liquid Lipstick

Even though I love hot pink, sometimes I want something a little softer that still doesn't verge on ballerina pink-pink. You get what I'm saying? This pale pink leans slightly frosty, but not in the 1999 Britney Spears way. It's so pretty.

RIMMEL LONDON  The Only One Lipstick in Pink a Punch

Not for the faint of pink, this neon shade brings a punch (see what I did there) of pigment. I like to wear it all on its own with just a touch of mascara. 

Chosungah22 Lip and Cheek Tint in Vivid Pink

Live for multi-tasking makeup? If so, you should probably be introduced to this gem of a lip/cheek tint. It can be sheared out to a pretty rosy hue for your cheeks, or amped up and layered on your lips. Love, love, love, love love.

Kiko Milano Colour Click Lipstick in 01

This falls more on the peach-pink spectrum, but that's a necessity in any makeup kit, if you ask me. It's ultra creamy and goes beautifully with a touch of bronzer.   

Revlon Ultra HD Lip Lacquer Pink Amethyst

A little goes a very long way with this tube of liquid lipstick, which means you're saving even more cash. Already, it only rings in at less than ten bucks! It's ultra-shiny and the hot pink color is divine. 

