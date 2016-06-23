This Mirakle Cream Will Work Miracles for Your Nighttime Beauty Routine 

I often hear women being asked about their #1 skin-care tip. Some say eye cream, while others preach the importance of SPF. The latter, I can get behind. However, at this point in my life, I would say the thing I lecture on the most is moisturizer.

And while I always apply it before I leave the house, the time my face feels like it needs moisturizer the most is at night. My dreams are anything but splendid when I have dry, tight, and uncomfortable skin.

But a few months ago, I left my favorite bedtime face oil at my parents house on a visit, so I was forced switch up my routine. I tried out a moisturizer that didn’t jive with my skin (breakouts galore) and, as you can imagine, I had a mild panic attack.

Then, I was introduced to this formula—the Better Skin Mirakle Cream ($34; urbanoutfitters.com). I had heard a friend talking about how much she loved it and what it did for her skin, and a few weeks later, the product landed on my desk for testing. Kismet? I think so!

RELATED: Yep, There's a Makeup Line Specifically for Workout Out

I decided to give it a shot, hoping it would be the replacement my nighttime ritual needed.

First thoughts? I loved that it was fragrance-free. I have no issues with scents, but after my skin started acting up and was having irregular patterns, I felt like it was the safest.

I also have a weird thing about how thick my nighttime moisturizer is. I don't want to go to bed feeling like I actually have stuff on my face. I spend all day in makeup, so I always look forward the the lightness associated with taking everything off. It has a thick enough consistency that you know it's delivering some hydration and nourishment to your skin, but it's not going to make you feel like you're going to bed with an actual mask (you know, like Halloween) on your face.

It’s made with ingredients like coconut oil, sea buckthorn, shea butter, and cocoa butter, which together, all kind of scared me, tbh. That sounds heavy, no? Well, it definitely was not. It also has my favorite ingredient—hyaluronic acid—for extra plumping hydration.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Just Suggested Your New Fave SPF

After my breakouts, I was honestly afraid to put anything on at night, but this was a dream. While I do have to put my use of it on pause while I test out new products for stories (part of the job), It's comforting to know I have something solid to fall back on. And when it comes to your skin, that's no joke.