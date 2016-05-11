MAC's Latest Collaboration Is a Unisex Line of Makeup

MAC is making major moves to increase cosmetic inclusivity with their latest collaboration. While it's arguable that all makeup can be unisex, this collab with Harry and Peter Bryant, who you may recognize as being Stephanie Seymour's genetically-blessed children, is specifically a unisex makeup line. The brothers have been extremely honest about their experimentation with and use of makeup, so it only makes sense that they would be the posterchildren for this project.

Related: Justin Bieber Just Got a New Tattoo...On His Face

Courtesy

The collaboration will include makeup and skin care. The makeup includes four lip stains, two brow products, an eyeshadow palette, three eyeliners, a sculpting palette, and two makeup brushes. The skin care will only be available online and will be three items including an ash exfoliator, an eye cream, and a moisture gel. The collection will be available online on May 26th and in stores June 2nd. It's a limited-edition line, and you're not going to want to sleep on those lip stain markers.