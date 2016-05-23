Kardashian Beauty Has Your Next Highlighter Sorted

All right we've got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Kardashian Beauty unveiled their 2016 Summer Squad collection and everything is under $10. The bad news is that Kim Kardashian West said, during a recent interview, that she is over kontouring, which basically means contouring is dead.

But, this is almost good news considering how difficult and time consuming contouring is. Instead Kim is into the new non-touring trend which we're obvi down for — how obsessed are we all with highlighters rn!?

Kardashian Beauty's 2016 summer collection, appropriately dubbed #SummerSquad, is all about non-touring and strobing — take a look at the collection over at PopSugar and you'll see. The hero product of the line is their DashLight Strobing Dome, which comes in two shades, Afterglow and Honeymoon.

You'll also notice that bronzer and contouring cream are noticeably absent from the collection. While we're sad to kontouring go, we'll literally always say "yes" to more highlighters. The Kardashian Beauty 2016 summer collection is available now on their website. Happy shopping.