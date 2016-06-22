Every Product You Need to Get Kim K.’s Classic Look

Who hasn’t thought about copying Kim K.’s signature look? Ya know, the one with the glowing highlighter and nude lips? Yeah, that one. Admit it, it’s the perfect everyday look and you’re just dying to have it. Well, at least we are.

Luckily for us, Instagram star Sarah Stage and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (who does the makeup for basically every Victoria’s Secret model), took to Kim's app for a complete and total breakdown on how to achieve it. What blew us away, though, was all the products (way over 10!) Ta used during the process. Here are just a few seen in the video, but you can get the full breakdown on Kim's website.

The pro started off by priming Sarah’s eyes with MAC Soft Ochre Paint Pot ($22, maccosmetics.com). Then, he applied Armani Designer Lift Foundation ($67, sephora.com) to her eyelids to help the shadow blend seamlessly. Next came Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Finish “Soft Sand” ($38, nordstrom.com) and Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow “Fawn” ($12, sephora.com) for the crease. He also touched up that area with a Chanel shadow, another shadow by Anastasia of Beverly Hills, and also MAC Mineralize Skinfinish in “Global Glow” ($32, nordstrom.com) over the entire eyelid.

For contouring, Ta applied Armani Liquid Summer Bronzer “100” ($64, nordstrom.com). Interestingly enough, he took La Mer Powder ($65, cremedelamer.com) and brushed it on the areas he didn’t want to be shiny.

After some blush, he used Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector “Champagne Pop” ($38, sephora.com ) on the highest point of her cheekbone, above the lips, and down the bridge of the nose.

What about those lips? Well, he used a MAC lip pencil and nude lipstick combo. #Need.

Judging by Sarah’s insane level of perfection at the end of the video, we’re thinking it’s def worth the effort…in the name of beauty.