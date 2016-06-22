5 Skin Tints You'll Want to Try Before You Take Your Next Selfie

We've all come across that one beauty product that just looks remarkable on camera. Whether it's a mascara that makes your lashes look a centimeter longer (hey, that's a lot), a red lipstick that grabs all the attention, or an eyebrow pencil that gives you Lucy Hale-like brows in no time, we've all learned exactly what formulas yield an awesome pic. Didn't you purposefully plan out your prom makeup for that photo op? Thought so.

But among all the beauty finds we curate for selfies or impromptu shoots with our friends (um, def not only for the supermodels), foundation and skin tints can be particularly important, especially if you're going for a flawless, glowy look and want to even out your skin tone. In the event that you're in the market for Insta-ready face products, you're in luck. In honor of National Selfie Day, we rounded up 5 skin tints and foundation products that perform in front of your phone's camera. Check them out below.