5 Skin Tints You'll Want to Try Before You Take Your Next Selfie

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 21, 2016 @ 9:45 pm

We've all come across that one beauty product that just looks remarkable on camera. Whether it's a mascara that makes your lashes look a centimeter longer (hey, that's a lot), a red lipstick that grabs all the attention, or an eyebrow pencil that gives you Lucy Hale-like brows in no time, we've all learned exactly what formulas yield an awesome pic. Didn't you purposefully plan out your prom makeup for that photo op? Thought so.

But among all the beauty finds we curate for selfies or impromptu shoots with our friends (um, def not only for the supermodels), foundation and skin tints can be particularly important, especially if you're going for a flawless, glowy look and want to even out your skin tone. In the event that you're in the market for Insta-ready face products, you're in luck. In honor of National Selfie Day, we rounded up 5 skin tints and foundation products that perform in front of your phone's camera. Check them out below.

Orlane Teint Absolu Treatment Foundation 

This is one of my personal favorites. If you're one who wants a product to even out any blotchiness, but also doesn't want to feel like you're wearing anything at all, Orlane's foundation cannot be missed. It actually feels more similar to a tinted moisturizer than an actual foundation—it's that light. When I apply it over my regular moisturizer, I find my skin holds a slight radiance that I can amp up with highlighter. 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation

When I looked across my desk's divider and asked one of the MIMI beauty editors what foundation products she would recommend for a selfie, it took her a whole three seconds to blurt this name out. Charlotte Tilbury is a makeup genius, so it is really no surprise that she was able to craft a magic foundation. Not only is it hydrating and lightweight, but it's infused with vitamin C, so while you're evening out your skin tone or covering up any imperfections you desire, your face is getting a special treat. It's also available in an impressive 12 different shades. #Score.

Bioxidea B.B+B Blemish Balm

My face actually glows after I put this product on. One MIMI editor left it on my desk to try, and I will forever be grateful for her discovery of it and for introducing me to it. When you dispense this product, you might be a little worried that it's going to be heavy and hard to blend, but it glides over your skin like a dream and lightly covers up and redness. Best part? It leaves your face with that dewy, slightly sweaty (but not like spin class sweaty) look you dream about and models wear so well on the runway. It's good, guys. 

elcie Cosmetics Micro Silque Foundation

You know Insta-famous makeup artist Lilit Caradanian (or otherwise known as @makeupbylilit)? This is her genius creation. I've worn it on camera before and got about one million compliments on how #flawless it looks. It's definitely light and easy to blend with a sponge, but be sure to use moisturizer and apply SPF beforehand. It's also available in 12 shades, allowing you to find your perfect match. Now, please see Lilit's Instagram for other selfie tips. 

Physicians Formula Super BB#InstaReady Beauty Balm BB Cream SPF 30

At only $15, it's one of the most affordable (and comfortable) skin tints I've ever used. It's got blurring properties, so it's great for texture issues. The product also holds an SPF 30 and diffuses light, so you don't have to be totally reliant on your selfie-light phone case that burnt out already. 

