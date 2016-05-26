Your Comprehensive Guide to Eye Makeup Brushes

There are three major eye makeup areas: lid, crease, and liner, so why are there so many different brushes? No two brushes are alike and each tool serves a purpose when it comes to applying your eye look whether it’s a sultry smoky eye, or dramatic winged liner. Investing in a collection is the simple part of the equation, but figuring out how and where to use each brush on your eye can be head scratching to say the least. Luckily, New York-based hair and makeup artist Abraham Sprinkle demystified every eye makeup brush you could possibly need in your collection. Scroll through for our complete eye makeup brush guide, including our favorite shopping pick for each brush type.