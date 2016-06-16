Need to Know Info: Khloé Kardashian Uses a $7 Mascara

That moment when Khloé Kardashian shares her fave mascara, and it's a drugstore find. Game. Changer.

According to a post on KoKo's app, Khloé's makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli, loves Maybelline's Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara in Very Black ($6, target.com). Get ready for beauty wisdom, people.

"When it comes to mascara, more $$$ doesn't always mean more volume or length." Truth, and we're glad this Kardashian sister is making that fact known.

This fab find is made with Maybelline's pro-keratin formula, which is meant to build major lash volume without the annoying clumps. Apart from volume and length without even having to apply a set of falsies, we got to say we're most excited by its super affordable price-tag. Oh, and the fact that you can find it at basically every drugstore.

Hey, if it's good enough for Khloé and good enough for a celebrity makeup artist, then yeah, we're definitely going to give it a test-run.