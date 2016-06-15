Clarisonic Is Teaming Up With Two of Your Favorite Skin-Care Brands

If your skin-care cabinet is bursting with full-sized products that you love but can’t possibly bring on vacation (suitcase space is limited, we know), it might be time to invest in some travel-sized minis.

They’re cute, and they totally give you an excuse to own an even wider variety of beauty goods. We promise, that’s not counterproductive at all. So, if you’re feeling ready for a vacay beauty overhaul, Clarisonic’s limited-edition collaboration sets will go a long way. Trust: This is something you need to know about.

Each set includes a Clarisonic device, along with three travel-sized products from two of our favorite skin-care brands. We’re basically swooning over the Clarisonic Mia 2 Mario Badescu Skin Favorites Set ($149, clarisonic.com). It includes the Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel (a MIMI favorite), Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, Mario Badescu A.H.A. & Ceramide Moisturizer, and Clarisonic’s Mia 2 cleansing device.

The sonic brush brand also teamed up with Kiehl’s to give you another option for perfect, glowy skin—the Clarisonic Smart Profile Kiehl’s Skin Reviving Essentials Set ($265 Nordstrom.com). Inside, you’ll find Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser, Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate (literally SO GOOD, you guys), Kiehl’s Liquid Body Cleanser in Grapefruit, and the Clarisonic Smart Profile designed for facial and body cleansing.

Not a bad skin solution when you've only got a duffel bag at your disposal, right?