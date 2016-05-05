Charlotte Tilbury Is Launching the Most Exciting Mascara of the Year

Charlotte Tilbury is not only an amazing makeup artist, but is also the genius behind her own namesake makeup line. Basically everyone is a fan of her products from celebrities, to other makeup artists, to us plain folk (her Magic Foundation is everything). And tomorrow her newest mascara, Legendary Lashes, will launch and it's probably the most exciting mascara of the year.

The Legend is coming… My NEW! Legendary Lashes mascara will be available EXCLUSIVELY on www.charlottetilbury.com and at my Covent Garden Beauty Boudoir from TOMORROW!! #LegendaryLashes #LashesMakeALegend #CharlotteTilbury #CoventGarden #BeautyBoudoir #Exclusive A video posted by Charlotte Tilbury (@ctilburymakeup) on May 5, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

Charlotte Tilbury shared the video above on her Instagram in preparation for tomorrow's mascara launch. It will be available exclusively on Charlotte Tilbury's website and will retail for $32. This is a mascara you don't want to miss — Legendary Lashes isn't about subtlety, it's about full, glamorous, noticeable eyelashes. This is the mascara you use if you want the fake eyelashes look without the painfully long process and glue application.

Our bodies and lashes are ready!