The Best Makeup Brush Sets Under $50 

Getty Images, Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Feb 08, 2018

Fact: No makeup kit is complete without a set of brushes. Using your fingers may work in a pinch, but great brushes are the foundation of any good beauty routine whether you're blending out a smoky eye or applying highlighter to your cheekbones. Just like long-wear lipsticks or liquid eyeliner, some brushes do the job better than others.

Luckily, you don't have to empty your bank account to invest in a set that will fit all of your makeup needs. If you're new to brushes, there's a number of affordable options to add to your kit and master using before you splurge for some fancy bristles. 

Here, we've rounded up the best makeup brush sets under $50. 

Revlon Essentials Brush Kit 6 Piece Set 

Consider this Revlon kit the Bentley of makeup brush kits—minus the six-figure price tag. Each brush's diamond grip handle and ExpertFX heads will make you feel extremely luxurious when you're applying your makeup. 

e.l.f. Professional Complete Set of 12 Brushes 

You don’t need to pinch yourself: You're not making up the price of this brush set. If you’ve never owned a set of brushes before, E.L.F.’s package is the perfect place to start to play. It includes every essential brush you may need to create your go-to eye look or even base. 

BH Cosmetics Metal Rose 11-Piece Brush Set 

If you have sensitive skin, this 11-piece tool set is made with ultra-soft synthetic bristles that won't irritate your complexion. Bonus points go to the on-trend rose gold handles. 

Sonia Kashuk Marble 10pc Brush Set 

Practicality aside, not only does Sonia Kashuk’s set include every tool you need for a smoky eye or contour, the minimalist, monochromatic brushes are extremely Instagram-worthy. 

Eco Tools Day to Night 6 Pc Set 

Not only will your makeup look essentially flawless with Eco Tools' brushes, you'll also feel great using them too. Each tool has synthetic bristles and is made from recycled materials—even the set's carrying case. 

Sephora Collection Complexion: Uncomplicated Brush Set 

Whether you're in need of a quick touch-up or a complete makeup application on-the-go, Sephora's surprisingly sleek and compact kit houses the five essential facial brushes you'll need to create a flawless complexion without taking up too much prime real estate in your bag. 

