Fact: No makeup kit is complete without a set of brushes. Using your fingers may work in a pinch, but great brushes are the foundation of any good beauty routine whether you're blending out a smoky eye or applying highlighter to your cheekbones. Just like long-wear lipsticks or liquid eyeliner, some brushes do the job better than others.

Luckily, you don't have to empty your bank account to invest in a set that will fit all of your makeup needs. If you're new to brushes, there's a number of affordable options to add to your kit and master using before you splurge for some fancy bristles.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Here, we've rounded up the best makeup brush sets under $50.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows