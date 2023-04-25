This $17 K-Beauty Serum Visibility Lightened My Hyperpigmentation in Less Than 1 Month

Amazon shoppers say it gives them "skin like glass."

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
Beauty of Joseon. Photo:

 Beauty of Joseon

I have always struggled with hyperpigmentation. Most of my family has clear skin, so I had to go through plenty of trial and error to figure out which products worked to eliminate dark spots. I tried home remedies, creams, and even just leaving my acne alone in hopes that I could minimize the risk of dark marks, but nothing was working. But when the K-beauty movement took over on TikTok last year, I became obsessed with achieving the glass skin look. That’s when I came across Beauty of Joseon’s Glow Deep Serum, and it cleared up my hyperpigmentation in just a month.

The Glow Deep Serum is a pigmentation-fighting serum, perfect for anyone looking to even their skin tone. The water-based serum is as light as a toner, making it comfortable for all skin types. The key ingredients include 68.6 percent rice bran water and two percent arbutin. Rice bran water is rich in amino acids and minerals that help keep the skin bright and moist. Arbutin, extracted from plants like lingonberries and blueberries, helps prevent excessive melanin production and pigmentation. Additionally, the serum features black soybean extract, which protects your skin from harmful environmental factors. It's cruelty-free and made without artificial fragrances, colors, essential oils, mineral oils, or other potentially irritating ingredients. 

Beauty of Joseon Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

I understand that the process of getting rid of dark spots is something that doesn't happen overnight, but I found that using products with common pigmentation-fighting ingredients, such as lactic acids and vitamin C, took months for me to see results. When I incorporated this rice bran water-based serum, I noticed stubborn spots I had for years became less visible in just two weeks. I would drop four to five drops onto my fingertips and then massage it into my face, really focusing on discolored areas. I then make sure to follow up with sunscreen. Immediately after application, I find my skin is visibly brighter, hydrated, and silky smooth. It gives you that trendy glass skin glow without being too sticky or oily.

While I gave this brightening serum a 10 out of 10, Amazon shoppers also gave the spot corrector a perfect rating, saying it gave them "skin like glass." One mother and daughter stated they "patted [the serum] into their face each night for a month," and after, they "looked like glazed doughnuts." The mother said she "went to work for weeks without foundation," because of how clear her skin was after consistent use. Another shopper experiencing oily, sensitive, acne-prone skin found that this serum made their pores “so much smaller," "it's been keeping those breakouts at bay," and that their "sunspots are almost gone." A final reviewer with "hormonal breakouts" says after using the glow serum daily for two months, they noticed "brighter skin, better overall texture, reduced breakouts, and less inflammation."

If you are looking for smooth and clear skin, Beauty of Joseon's Glow Deep Serum is a must-have, and it's available for $17 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore the Polarizing Sandals That Are a Summer Must-Have
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way
Related Articles
Skylar Perfumes
I Replaced All of My Perfumes With These 6 Fresh, Elevated Scents From a Hypoallergenic Brand
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Woman Applies Tatcha Mosterizer Lead
This Best-Selling Moisturizer From a Brand Selena Gomez Uses Gives Me the Dewiest Skin Ever
CeraVe Eye Cream for Wrinkles
Shoppers in Their 70s “Don’t Look Their Age” Thanks to This Now-$18 Eye Cream Made With Caffeine
Alterna CC Cream Anti-Aging
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”
i'm a beauty editor and i'm constantly finishing bottles of this skin-transforming treatment
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’ve Finished So Many Bottles of This Fast-Acting Acne Treatment
EltaMD Skin Recovery Serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I Convinced My 57-Year-Old Mom to Try This Serum From a Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Two Women Apply Face Cream Smiling Lead
My 56-Year-Old Mom and 76-Year-Old Grandma Have Been Using This $8 Hydrating Face Cream Since the ‘90s
Best Night Creams of 2023
The 14 Best Night Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren
The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now
Hailey Beiber Used Brand Simihaze Beauty All-Over-Tint
My Secret to a Faux Sun-Kissed Glow Is This Skin Tint From a Makeup Brand Hailey Bieber Uses
Prose Subscription Products
I Tried Prose for a Month — Here Are My Thoughts
La Roche Posay Vit C shopper reviews derm quotes one-off
Dermatologists Give This Brightening Serum the Green Light, and Shoppers Over 65 Use It to Smooth Skin
I'm a beauty editor and after two years i finally need another bottle of this glow inducing serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’m on My Second Bottle of This Multitasking Serum From an Oprah-Favorite Brand