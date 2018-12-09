The Best Beauty Gifts for Skincare Addicts

Image zoom Courtesy

For as fun and social as skin care can be — who doesn’t love swapping serum recommendations or posting a good #sheetmaskselfie? — the way our skin behaves, and how it reacts to certain products is as unique as a fingerprint.

For many of us, it can take years to find the products our skin actually likes. Now imagine trying to find great products for someone else’s skin. Far from an impossible task, the gift of good skin is a great way to say you care about someone’s well being. Plus, finding the right products to give is actually totally achievable.

We spoke to Dr. Parvaneh Rafaeloff M.D, Medical Director at Le Jolie Medi Spa, and Elyse Shelger RN, Skin Laundry Director of Medical Operations, about the skincare products that work for any skin type, and which ones make the best gifts.

iS Clinical Vibrant Glow Collection

This four-piece kit has everything needed to get a skincare routine on track for glowing goodness. This set includes the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, which Dr. Rafaeloff recommends because “it effectively removes all traces of makeup without stripping the skin’s essential natural oils, and has bio-nutrients and antioxidants for maximum cell regeneration effects."

It also includes Reparative Moisture Emulsion, Neck Perfect, and Active Serum, which Dr. Rafaeloff says “leaves skin moist and smooth, and is paraben-free, which is always a plus when it comes to skincare products.”

To buy: $42; dermstore.com

Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum

Dr. Shelger suggests you “look for soothing/hydrating ingredients.” This gentle serum by Dr. Loretta (a dermatologist herself), delivers a cocktail of effective ingredients in an ultra-hydrating formula. The luxurious blend of oils will bring out the best of any skin type.

To buy: $70; dermstore.com

SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier

Hyaluronic acid is a fantastic supplement to any skincare routine — because there’s no such thing as your skin being too plump, bouncy, and hydrated. Dr. Rafaeloff recommends this product by SkinCeuticals. “For dry skin types, this serum is a true skin savior as the high levels of pure hyaluronic acid, proxylane, and botanical extracts like licorice root and purple rice deliver maximum surface hydration. It’s been found to amplify skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by 30 percent.”

To buy: $98; dermstore.com

Supergoop! 'Day to Day' Set

Not only does this cute kit by Supergoop include an adorable makeup case you can reuse for travel, it also provides health benefits thanks to the protection of SPF. Dr. Rafaeloff agrees, saying: “For daytime skincare products, anything with Zinc is universally safe as it offers critical sun protection.”

To buy: $45; nordstrom.com

Skin Laundry Sleepcycle Pillowcase

One way to ensure your skincare gift doesn’t irritate? Give something that tackles environmental factors contributing skin. Dr. Shelger recommends a high tech pillowcase because it “keeps your skin clean as you sleep. This cotton pillowcase is treated with silver ion technology to combat acne-causing bacteria. It is good for 50 washes and only needs to be washed every 10 days — so no matter what type of skin you have, this is the gift that keeps on giving (for 500 days!)”

To buy: $30; sephora.com

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Kit

Vitamin C is a beast in the skincare world, and both Dr. Shelger and Dr. Rafaeloff think it’s a good bet for most skin types. Dr. Rafaeloff says, “Vitamin C is also another great skincare ingredient as it helps protect the skin, lightens pigmentation and scarring, and overall brightens all skin types.”

Dr. Shelger agrees, saying “naturally occurring ingredients such as vitamin C, peptides and other plant extracts that are high in antioxidants are universally safe for all skin types.” This three-piece vit C set by Sunday Riley is a great way to experiment with incorporating it into your routine.

To buy: $60; dermstore.com

Dr. Roebuck’s Icebergs Hydrating Mask

Yet another doctor on this list, this hydrating mask by Dr. Roebuck’s is a skin quenching miracle worker. It combines suggestions from both Dr. Rafaeloff and Dr. Shelger to hydrate and nourish, with gentle, non-irritating, non-comedogenic ingredients including aloe, hyaluronic acid, and red algae. This product can be used as a wash off mask, but we prefer to keep it on and layer our moisturizer on top.

To buy: $28; sephora.com