Beauty Beauty Products & Tools The Beauty Products We Used the Most This Year Fun new samples come and go, but these are the products we returned to all year long. By Kayla Greaves Kayla Greaves Instagram Twitter Website Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 @ 07:20AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Courtesy of Brands We’re going to be honest, we went into 2022 with mild expectations. Things had been rough for the prior two years, and we were already expecting way too much out of our self-care. Happily, things turned out okayish over the last eleven months and, looking back, we can at the very least say there were some excellent beauty products. Our busy beauty team covered new celebrity launches and product developments, revisited some old favorites, and kept up with makeup trends that had us going back to the days of disco right after zooming into the future with neon makeup and more. But there are always some favorites we stay true to over time — both new discoveries and old reliables rediscovered — that we want to share with you. Ahead, the beauty products we couldn’t get enough of in 2022. Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor Courtesy of Brands Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Brightening Cleanser I’m not going to apologize for my language here, because what I’m saying is true: This cleanser is truly the baddest bitch. I’ve brought it all over the world with me, and whether I use it in warm, dry, or humid climates, the results are the same — soft, supple, cleansed skin that’s never left feeling tight or flaky. The formula contains Dr. Ingleton’s signature Jamaican SuperFruit Blend with antioxidant-rich extract to keep skin radiant, hyaluronic acid to help with hydration, sugarcane extract for gentle exfoliation, and pro-vitamin B5 to protect the skin barrier. This is one cleanser I’ll be using for the rest of my life. RoseMDSkin, $38 Lush Ro’s Argan Body Conditioner Never in my life did I think I would use a “conditioner” for anything besides my hair, but this Lush product made with Turkish roses, lemon oil, and argan oil (my all time favorite!) has completely changed my perspective. I slather this on my body after I’ve rinsed off in the shower and massage it into my skin. You don’t have to follow this next step, but I like to let it sit for about a minute while I sing along to whatever is on the radio then rinse again. Once I step out, my skin is left feeling silky smooth and smelling divine. LushUSA, $38 Mineral Fusion Head Over Heels Nail Polish Making a “clean” product that’s also efficacious is hard enough — and even more so when you’re creating something like a nail polish. Yet, somehow, Mineral Fusion has done it. I got a pedicure using the gorgeous Head Over Heels shade nearly three weeks ago and it has not cracked, chipped, or peeled once. And my poor feet have been running up and down the streets of New York endlessly since my appointment. Each polish (and everything else in the line) is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. MineralFusion, $9.99 Relevant Skincare One & Done Seeing as this cream was created by beauty business boss Nyakio Grieco, I had high hopes going into testing it — and the One & Done cream exceeded my expectations. Since I’m not someone with a lot of time (especially when I’m traveling), I love a multi-purpose product, and this one checks all the boxes. The formula contains a beautiful mix of hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, two percent niacinamide, and SPF 40 to give me everything I need for my morning skincare routine. I bring this girl everywhere. ThirteenLune, $38 Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor Courtesy of Brands K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask As much as I love my hair, I’ll be the first to admit that I put it through the wringer with chemical treatments, highlights, and hot tools. To keep my hair long, strong, and shiny, I’m diligent about using masks, and nothing has ever had such a dramatic effect as the K18 mask. The product’s patented peptides work to repair damage, and the more damage you have, the better it works. After just one use you’ll see and feel results, to the point where it almost feels like a prank. My dry, damaged strands feel soft and look shiny — call it science, innovation, and a dash of magic. K18hai, $75 Grace Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum I’ve been a mascara loyalist ever since I made my first purchase of a certain pink and green tube of mascara in middle school. But I had never tried a lash growth serum, as I already have decent length to work with, and mascara always got me where I wanted to be. Now that I’ve tried this serum, though, there’s no looking back. I began applying it every night, and after about a month, I woke up with the wispiest, flirtiest lashes I’d ever seen. I love being able to roll out of bed knowing my lash game is strong, even before I reach for my favorite mascara. Grandecosmetics, $68 Tower28 BeachPlease Lip & Cheek Tint Blush is one of those products I always keep in my purse. Nothing makes me feel like my skin looks youthful and alive quite like a touch of blush — but they’re not all created equal. Some look patchy, make your skin look flat, and disappear from your face an hour after you apply it. Not this one. Tower28’s cream blush melts into my skin, perks up my face, and stays put all day. It also doubles as a lip color when I’m traveling really light. Not to mention, it doesn’t even look — or feel — like I’m wearing makeup.Tower28beauty, $20 T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Wand Every day there seems to be a hot new hair trend, but I’m a loyal beach-waves girl. And while I almost always go for this timeless look, I like to switch up the details. Enter: T3’s Whirl Trio. The three interchangeable ceramic barrels come in different sizes (a 1" straight barrel, a tapered barrel that goes from 1 1/4" to 3/4", and a 1 1/2" straight barrel) and allow me to create undone, tousled, and loose waves as I wish. It has auto voltage, which is a massive perk for someone who travels quite a bit; I don’t have to leave my favorite behind or worry about it going up in flames. T3micro, $325 Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor Courtesy of Brands Kosas Revealer Skin Improving Foundation SPF 25 I’m reminded that “no-makeup makeup” is an oxymoron every morning as I go through my eight product routine just to make my face look like it’s naturally even and glowy. However, Kosas’ first-ever foundation really does have a radiant finish that looks like my skin, just way better. Despite its creamy, lightweight texture, it offers brightening medium coverage that evens my skin tone and blurs any discoloration (including dark spots from past breakouts) enough that I can skip concealer. Not only has it cut a step out of my routine this year, I also can’t stop getting compliments on my skin when I wear it. Kosas, $42 The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% It’s hard to be monogamous to skincare products when I’m often trying new formulas for work (a tough occupational hazard, I know). However, there are a few products I refuse to quit, one of which is The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. I’ve been using this serum nearly every day for the past four years and have no plans on stopping. The combination of these two ingredients help minimize my hormonal breakouts and excess oil on my T-zone. Did I mention a bottle is less than $7? Sephora, $6.50 Living Proof Triple Bond Complex I made my triumphant return to the office this year, which means I’ve been using hot tools more often to style my hair instead of just throwing it up in a claw clip like I do when I’m staying home. And my dry, faded ends are to show for it. Luckily, Living Proof’s bond treatment is an easy fix. Since it launched this summer, I’ve been using it once a week to help repair my hair from heat damage and color treatments. While it works to repair hair bonds from the inside out, it also instantly makes my hair feel ridiculously soft and smooth after I blow it out. A win-win. LivingProof, $45 Tower28 Make Waves Mascara Clean mascaras have a reputation for being smudgy and clumpy, but this Tower28 tube does the unthinkable: it lifts, lengthens, and volumizes lashes. While it isn’t labeled as being waterproof, I’ve gotten caught in the rain, super sweaty, and cried (a few times) while wearing it without getting raccoon eyes. I also appreciate that it’s formulated for sensitive eyes so it’s easy to take off without having to rub or tug at my skin. Sephora, $20 Revision D.E.J. Boosting Serum This serum may have officially launched at the tail end of the year, but it’s quickly earned a spot in my daily skincare routine since I started testing it a few months before it hit virtual shelves. The antioxidant-rich formula helps support skin’s natural collagen to minimize wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of firmness. I love how effortlessly it fits into my routine because the formula plays nice with other active ingredients like retinol, and my skin has just looked plump, juicy, and more healthy as a result. RevisionSkincare, $225 A Lasting Impression Hair and makeup trends are everchanging, but an impactful fragrance is timeless. Carolina Hererra’s Good Girl and Very Good Girl scents linger on the mind, just like whoever’s No. 1 on your list this season. Good Girl Eau de Parfum Spray Very Good Girl Eau de Parfum Spray Good Girl Suprême Eau de Parfum Spray Good Girl Légère Eau de Parfum Spray