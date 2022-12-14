The Beauty Products We Used the Most This Year

Our busy beauty team covered new celebrity launches and product developments , revisited some old favorites, and kept up with makeup trends that had us going back to the days of disco right after zooming into the future with neon makeup and more . But there are always some favorites we stay true to over time — both new discoveries and old reliables rediscovered — that we want to share with you. Ahead, the beauty products we couldn’t get enough of in 2022.

We’re going to be honest, we went into 2022 with mild expectations. Things had been rough for the prior two years, and we were already expecting way too much out of our self-care. Happily, things turned out okayish over the last eleven months and, looking back, we can at the very least say there were some excellent beauty products .

Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor Courtesy of Brands Rose Ingleton MD SuperFruit Brightening Cleanser I’m not going to apologize for my language here, because what I’m saying is true: This cleanser is truly the baddest bitch. I’ve brought it all over the world with me, and whether I use it in warm, dry, or humid climates, the results are the same — soft, supple, cleansed skin that’s never left feeling tight or flaky. The formula contains Dr. Ingleton’s signature Jamaican SuperFruit Blend with antioxidant-rich extract to keep skin radiant, hyaluronic acid to help with hydration, sugarcane extract for gentle exfoliation, and pro-vitamin B5 to protect the skin barrier. This is one cleanser I’ll be using for the rest of my life. RoseMDSkin, $38 Lush Ro’s Argan Body Conditioner Never in my life did I think I would use a “conditioner” for anything besides my hair, but this Lush product made with Turkish roses, lemon oil, and argan oil (my all time favorite!) has completely changed my perspective. I slather this on my body after I’ve rinsed off in the shower and massage it into my skin. You don’t have to follow this next step, but I like to let it sit for about a minute while I sing along to whatever is on the radio then rinse again. Once I step out, my skin is left feeling silky smooth and smelling divine. LushUSA, $38 Mineral Fusion Head Over Heels Nail Polish Making a “clean” product that’s also efficacious is hard enough — and even more so when you’re creating something like a nail polish. Yet, somehow, Mineral Fusion has done it. I got a pedicure using the gorgeous Head Over Heels shade nearly three weeks ago and it has not cracked, chipped, or peeled once. And my poor feet have been running up and down the streets of New York endlessly since my appointment. Each polish (and everything else in the line) is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, and phthalate-free. MineralFusion, $9.99 Relevant Skincare One & Done Seeing as this cream was created by beauty business boss Nyakio Grieco, I had high hopes going into testing it — and the One & Done cream exceeded my expectations. Since I’m not someone with a lot of time (especially when I’m traveling), I love a multi-purpose product, and this one checks all the boxes. The formula contains a beautiful mix of hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, two percent niacinamide, and SPF 40 to give me everything I need for my morning skincare routine. I bring this girl everywhere. ThirteenLune, $38

Pia Velasco, Senior Beauty Editor Courtesy of Brands K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask As much as I love my hair, I’ll be the first to admit that I put it through the wringer with chemical treatments, highlights, and hot tools. To keep my hair long, strong, and shiny, I’m diligent about using masks, and nothing has ever had such a dramatic effect as the K18 mask. The product’s patented peptides work to repair damage, and the more damage you have, the better it works. After just one use you’ll see and feel results, to the point where it almost feels like a prank. My dry, damaged strands feel soft and look shiny — call it science, innovation, and a dash of magic. K18hai, $75 Grace Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum I’ve been a mascara loyalist ever since I made my first purchase of a certain pink and green tube of mascara in middle school. But I had never tried a lash growth serum, as I already have decent length to work with, and mascara always got me where I wanted to be. Now that I’ve tried this serum, though, there’s no looking back. I began applying it every night, and after about a month, I woke up with the wispiest, flirtiest lashes I’d ever seen. I love being able to roll out of bed knowing my lash game is strong, even before I reach for my favorite mascara. Grandecosmetics, $68 Tower28 BeachPlease Lip & Cheek Tint Blush is one of those products I always keep in my purse. Nothing makes me feel like my skin looks youthful and alive quite like a touch of blush — but they’re not all created equal. Some look patchy, make your skin look flat, and disappear from your face an hour after you apply it. Not this one. Tower28’s cream blush melts into my skin, perks up my face, and stays put all day. It also doubles as a lip color when I’m traveling really light. Not to mention, it doesn’t even look — or feel — like I’m wearing makeup.

Tower28beauty, $20 T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Wand Every day there seems to be a hot new hair trend, but I’m a loyal beach-waves girl. And while I almost always go for this timeless look, I like to switch up the details. Enter: T3’s Whirl Trio. The three interchangeable ceramic barrels come in different sizes (a 1" straight barrel, a tapered barrel that goes from 1 1/4" to 3/4", and a 1 1/2" straight barrel) and allow me to create undone, tousled, and loose waves as I wish. It has auto voltage, which is a massive perk for someone who travels quite a bit; I don’t have to leave my favorite behind or worry about it going up in flames. T3micro, $325