Seeing the words “pore” and “vacuum” together honestly used to scare me. It’s why I’ve waited so long to actually try out the buzzy pore vacuums that are said to clear out blackheads and congestion just as well as an extraction facial. But it was only a matter of time until I overcame my fear and finally tested it out — and it seems all I needed was to wait for The One (as in, the right one). But isn’t that always the case in life?

The pore vacuum market is just as vast as the, well, vacuum market, and it can take a lot of trial and error to find one that works for your skincare needs. But when I was introduced to the latest device from the masterminds of BeautyBio, dubbed the GloFacial, I knew this was going to be it. This was the moment I finally kicked my fear of pore vacuums and tried it out for myself.

TL;DR? I’m so glad I did, because my skin has never looked better. The GloFacial, which the brand says is like a “like a vortex vacuum for your pores,” really does the darn thing — aka, gently sucks out all the dirt, oil, makeup, and blackheads, which, in turn, makes them look smaller. After the first use, I could barely see my once crater-sized pores. I was sold. But it wasn’t only that — my skin also had an imminent glow to it, and that’s because in addition to extracting all the yuck from below your skin, it infuses your skin with clarifying salicylic and plumping hyaluronic acid. Out with the bad, in with the good.

The coolest thing about the GloFacial tool is that you can actually see all that it sucks out, thanks to the device’s waste chamber. TMI: It’s one of the most satisfying things to look at post-use, because you can see all the gunk it pulled out from below the skin’s surface. And I don’t know about you, but I’m very much a “seeing is believing” type of person — and I wholeheartedly believe now.

The GloFacial dropped in late August, with a special version launching in collaboration with designer Christian Siriano a few weeks later. The designer device, as I like to call it, sold out so quickly on BeautyBio’s website when it first dropped, but it’s officially back in stock and available at Nordstrom.

The BeautyBio x Christian Siriano GloFacial is just like the OG GloFacial, but with a classic Siriano spin. It has a luxe-metallic finish and a timeless, handsketched fashion illustration by Christian Siriano that basically makes this facial tool a work of art meant to be displayed on your vanity. The best part? The limited-edition tool also comes with a one-of-a-kind metallic clutch that’s certain to step up all your outfits in a flash.

