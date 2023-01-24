TikTok Is Obsessed with This Lip Contour Wand — Here's Why

We are all too familiar with contouring our faces to achieve that “snatched” supermodel look. And with the emergence of beauty products like Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix and Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Contour Wand, sculpting and baking have become regular parts of many of our glam routines.

As a makeup novice (I learned most of what I know now from early 2000s YouTube tutorials) I don’t always try new beauty trends out of fear of failing. But when I saw lip contouring going viral on TikTok, I was curious to see what it’s all about. So I decided to give the Beaubble Lip Contour Wand a shot and trust me, I now understand the hype.

What is lip contouring?

Lip contouring, much like facial contouring, uses a dark shade than the applicant's natural complexion to accentuate the curves of the lips, yielding a fuller and more dramatic pout.

The trend became a hot topic for social media makeup gurus and TikTok users after Beaubble, a platform and marketplace for connecting beauty creators, launched a Lip Contour Wand in collaboration with Swedish model Elsa Hosk.



What is Beaubble's Lip Contour Wand?

Beaubble’s all-in-one Lip Contour Wand is buildable, long-lasting, and easy to use, whether you are a pro or just a beginner. When ready to use, simply twist the bottom and a blendable cream emerges from the portable stick. Apply along the perimeter of the lips and expect to see a fuller pout in an instant.

It's also good to note that the product comes in two shades: Light-Medium and Medium-Deep, making it a convenient match for a wide range of skin tones.

Courtesy.

To shop: $34; beaubble.com

After gliding Beaubble’s viral product over the lips and blending out, the look can be finished off with a shiny gloss or hydrating lip oil — some of my favorites are the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in Raspberry or Glossier Balm Dot Com in Cherry.

Benefits of Beaubble's Lip Contour Wand

In the world of lip products, Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk lip liner has reigned supreme for years (still does!), but I can’t be the only one who has never truly perfected the art of lining my lips.

When on the go, I've always found that liners can be sticky and messy, and although they can help me achieve that full-lip look, it doesn’t always come off as natural. So for me, the Beaubble Lip Contour stick is the ideal product for those who aren't comfortable with a heavy makeup look, or just want to experiment with a new way of highlighting their lips. It's ultra forgiving and very easy to apply.

Beaubble

The Final Takeaway

At the end of the day, makeup is never a necessity, but an enhancer of the inherent beauty that lies within us all. All pouts are perfect as they are, but if you want that extra boost, put your money toward Beaubble’s Lip Contour Wand — trust me, this one's worth it.