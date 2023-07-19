Jennifer Garner’s Bouncy Beach Waves Were Thanks to a Fail-Proof Curling Iron That’s on Sale at Amazon

Shoppers who have “failed” with other curlers love this one.

Jennifer Garnier Beach Waves
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

I’ve mastered a myriad of beauty processes, from gel manicures to DIY lashes to brow tinting, but hair curling remains a struggle — at least, when I’m using a traditional curling wand. However, the Beachwaver B1 Sunset — a self-rotating iron that works so well, it’s even been used on Jennifer Garner — gives me beachy waves sans effort or stress at the touch of a button. What’s more, it’s on sale at Amazon for $82.

The Beachwaver B1 Sunset is designed to nix the tricky aspects of curling your hair; namely, the awkward arm angles, even heat distribution, and the wrist-tiring aspect of twirling strands over and over around a barrel. The tool features a 1-inch clamp that secures hair in place, and two buttons: a power button that springs the self-rotating curler into action, and another that switches the direction of the rotation. The iron also has an automatic shut-off after 30 minutes, which, as someone who once left a straightener on for a week while on vacation, gives me peace of mind. 

Amazon B1 Sunset by The Beachwaver Co.

Amazon

Created by celebrity hair stylist Sarah Potempa, who has worked with the likes of Emily Blunt and Ana De Armas, the Beachwaver has had my beauty industry colleagues abuzz for years. Potempa created the tool for hair novices like me, but since she’s a pro, she uses it on her A-list clients. Just last month, she used it to create Jennifer Garner’s glossy, bouncy bob. “To get this gorgeous wave, I used the #beachwaver B1,” Potempa captioned a post picturing the actor’s beach-ready look. “For volume and a textured finish,” Potempa spritzed Garner’s hair with the brand’s Team Texture spray.

The Beachwaver B1 Sunset is among the few curling irons I use, and I’ve also recommended it to styling-challenged pals who’ve finally mastered bouncy, beachy waves as a result. It’s so easy, in fact, InStyle named it the best beginner-friendly rotating curling iron of all we tested. “All you have to do is place a one-inch piece of hair under the clamp and hit the button signifying the direction you'd like the curl to go,” our tester summarized.

It has praise from shoppers, too. According to one self-proclaimed “older” shopper, who “could never get the hang of wands,” the Beachwaver is “easy,” dubbing it perfect for anyone who’s craving curls “but doesn’t have any hair stylist skills.” Another reviewer who says they’ve “always failed” at styling their hair with traditional curling wands noted that the Beachwaver “eliminates all the problems [and] annoyances” they've experienced. They even call it “super fun to use,” and I can’t say I disagree. 

For a truly fail-proof curling iron that executes the hard work that goes into hair curling, shop the Beachwaver B1 Sunset while it’s on sale at Amazon.

