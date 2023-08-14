I'm a Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything I Packed on My Last-Minute Beach Vacation

Including a Skims dress, Levi’s jeans, and strappy sandals.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Summer Essentials
Photo:

Madewell / VenusCelia

My family and I just got back from our annual beach vacation, and what made this trip so different from any other year was how far out we booked it. We usually go in mid-July, but we pushed it to the beginning of August this year. I was nervous that it might be a bit cooler than usual during the evenings; while the temperature stayed around the mid-to-high 80s during the day, the chill of the evening air was enough to have me covered in goosebumps. But this wasn’t my first rodeo, and I made sure to pack pieces that work in both warmer and cooler weather

While usually I would have packed just tanks, shorts, and bikinis, I also made sure to also pack jeans and layerable pieces that could warm me up as temps dropped throughout the day.  Below are the nine transitional, beach-approved pieces I packed for my trip — and recommend for any upcoming end-of-the-summer beach trips. 

The first thing I threw in my suitcase was this comfortable Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress. I like wearing this on travel days or when I want to look cute but don't want to put in the effort of picking out an outfit. It's great for the daytime, and when it starts to cool down, it easily layers with my Madewell Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover

I have the maxi dress in classic gray, but it also comes in 12 other colors, such as black, white, and pink. Available in inclusive sizes ranging from XXS through 4XL, the fabric is super stretchy and has adjustable straps, as well as a deep scoop neck in both the front and back of the dress.

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

Nordstrom Skims Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

Nordstrom

At night, being near the water can bring on a cold front, so I always make sure to have my Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover from Madewell at arm's reach. It also makes for a great styling moment by draping over your shoulders. And when fall rolls around, I can change from pairing it with shorts and over dresses to jeans and trousers. 

The striped sweater comes in sizes XXS through XXL, and while I bought a size up for a more slouchy look, the sweater already fits a bit oversized. It's lightweight, and features dropped shoulders and a polished ribbed finish at the cuffs and hem.

Madewell Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover

Nordstrom Madewell Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover

Nordstrom

I know many people try to avoid wearing jeans in the summer, but once the temperature begins to drop, the first thing I am reaching for is my jeans — my Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans, to be specific. These jeans were perfect for our breezy boardwalk trip.

Available in sizes 23 through 32, these Levi's come in several light and dark washes and are made with a heavier-weight denim that will convert perfectly for fall and winter. Plus, they have a bit of stretch, so they hug the body without being too tight. They're also high-waisted and have a classic straight fit that stops right at the ankle. You can shop them for as low as $37 at Amazon, depending on your size and shade preferences.

Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans

Nordstrom

The Amazon Essentials Strappy Slide Flat Sandal has been my go-to slip-on sandal all summer. They come in pink, purple, light beige, and brown and are available in sizes 5 through 15, including wide and half sizes. It features soft faux leather criss-cross straps, a rubber outer sole with great traction, and a cushioned inner sole so plush you'll want to walk in them all day. (The only downside is they do leave wicked tan lines.) 

Amazon Essentials Strappy Slide Flat Sandal

Amazon Essentials Women's Strappy Slide Flat Sandal

Amazon

Whether you’re taking a last-minute trip or starting to think about transitional dressing, these picks are perfect to add to your cart. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Selena Gomez Etica Jeans
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Flattering Denim Brand Supermodels and Editors Are Fans of, Too
Deep Cleansing Oil
My Boyfriend’s 67-Year-Old Mom Uses This $12 Cleanser, and Now I Understand Why She Looks So Damn Good
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
Related Articles
Katie Holmes Wardrobe
Katie Holmes Can’t Stop Wearing Wardrobe Basics, and I’m Buying These 8 Items to Recreate Her Look
Molly Dickson Madewell
Sydney Sweeney’s Stylist Is the Mastermind Behind Madewell’s Coolest Denim Collection Yet
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Snagging These 6 Under-$45 Transitional Dresses for Up to 76% Off
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These 6 Under-$45 Dresses I Can Style Into Fall
Amazon Skirt One-Off
The Best Thing I Bought Last Month Was This $25 Amazon Skirt That Looks Triple Its Price
Wireless Bra
I Hate Wearing Bras, but This $22 Wire-Free Style From Amazon Changed My Mind
I Have Been Reaching For The Same Easy To Style Transitional Staple Meghan Markle
I’m Already Prepping for Fall Outfits With My Go-To Transitional Staple Meghan Markle Also Wears
My Sisters and I have all Been Wearing this Bra Years
My Sisters and I Have Been Wearing This Pretty Yet Unbelievably Comfortable Bra for a Decade
Rowing Blazers x Target
Target Is Collaborating With Rowing Blazers — and Prices Start at Just $5
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Swimsuit Featured This Flattering Detail Martha Stewart and Jennifer Lopez Wear, Too
You Should Be Taking Advantage of J.Crew's Early Fall Sale
J.Crew's Early Fall Fashion Sale Is Here with 300+ Comfy Basics Starting at $24
I'm A Shopping Editor and I'm Adding These Transitional Pieces From Nordstrom's New Arrivals To My Cart
I’m a Shopping Editor, and I’m Adding These 8 Nordstrom New Arrivals to My Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe
I thought I knew what it meant to have soft lips, this under the radar lip tint proved me wrong
I Thought I Knew What It Meant to Have Soft Lips, but This Under-the-Radar Tint Proved Me Wrong
The 13 Best Madewell Pieces We Tried, Loved, And Now Wear on Repeat
The 13 Best Madewell Pieces We Tried, Loved, And Now Wear on Repeat
I Can Walk for Blocks In These Ultra-Comfy Ballet Flats
I Can Dance, Run, and Walk for Blocks in These Sneaker-Like Ballet Flats From a Katie Holmes-Worn Brand
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons