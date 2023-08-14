I'm a Shopping Editor, and This Is Everything I Packed on My Last-Minute Beach Vacation

My family and I just got back from our annual beach vacation, and what made this trip so different from any other year was how far out we booked it. We usually go in mid-July, but we pushed it to the beginning of August this year. I was nervous that it might be a bit cooler than usual during the evenings; while the temperature stayed around the mid-to-high 80s during the day, the chill of the evening air was enough to have me covered in goosebumps. But this wasn’t my first rodeo, and I made sure to pack pieces that work in both warmer and cooler weather.

While usually I would have packed just tanks, shorts, and bikinis, I also made sure to also pack jeans and layerable pieces that could warm me up as temps dropped throughout the day. Below are the nine transitional, beach-approved pieces I packed for my trip — and recommend for any upcoming end-of-the-summer beach trips.

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, $78; nordstrom.com

Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans, from $37 (Originally $98); amazon.com

Madewell Lakeshore Softfade Cotton Crop Tee, $28; nordstrom.com and madewell.com

Madewell Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover, $110; nordstrom.com and madewell.com

Levi's 501 Original Ripped Cutoff Denim Shorts, from $36 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Artfish Scoop Neck Tank Top, $19; amazon.com

Gap Big Shirt, $35; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Strappy Slide Flat Sandal, $24; amazon.com

Venuscelia Lace Up Sneaker, $20; amazon.com

The first thing I threw in my suitcase was this comfortable Skims Soft Lounge Slip Dress. I like wearing this on travel days or when I want to look cute but don't want to put in the effort of picking out an outfit. It's great for the daytime, and when it starts to cool down, it easily layers with my Madewell Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover.

I have the maxi dress in classic gray, but it also comes in 12 other colors, such as black, white, and pink. Available in inclusive sizes ranging from XXS through 4XL, the fabric is super stretchy and has adjustable straps, as well as a deep scoop neck in both the front and back of the dress.

At night, being near the water can bring on a cold front, so I always make sure to have my Conway Mixed Stripe Pullover from Madewell at arm's reach. It also makes for a great styling moment by draping over your shoulders. And when fall rolls around, I can change from pairing it with shorts and over dresses to jeans and trousers.

The striped sweater comes in sizes XXS through XXL, and while I bought a size up for a more slouchy look, the sweater already fits a bit oversized. It's lightweight, and features dropped shoulders and a polished ribbed finish at the cuffs and hem.

I know many people try to avoid wearing jeans in the summer, but once the temperature begins to drop, the first thing I am reaching for is my jeans — my Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans, to be specific. These jeans were perfect for our breezy boardwalk trip.

Available in sizes 23 through 32, these Levi's come in several light and dark washes and are made with a heavier-weight denim that will convert perfectly for fall and winter. Plus, they have a bit of stretch, so they hug the body without being too tight. They're also high-waisted and have a classic straight fit that stops right at the ankle. You can shop them for as low as $37 at Amazon, depending on your size and shade preferences.

The Amazon Essentials Strappy Slide Flat Sandal has been my go-to slip-on sandal all summer. They come in pink, purple, light beige, and brown and are available in sizes 5 through 15, including wide and half sizes. It features soft faux leather criss-cross straps, a rubber outer sole with great traction, and a cushioned inner sole so plush you'll want to walk in them all day. (The only downside is they do leave wicked tan lines.)

Whether you’re taking a last-minute trip or starting to think about transitional dressing, these picks are perfect to add to your cart.

