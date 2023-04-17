The Jewelry Brand Worn by Julia Roberts Just Restocked Its Best-Selling Bracelet That Sold Out 4 Times

Accessories can elevate any outfit, and a stunning wrist stack is no exception. Now that we’re officially ditching winter wear and entering short-sleeved weather, it’s an ideal time to adorn your wrists with a little bling. Baublebar, a jewelry brand worn by celebs like Katie Holmes, offers plenty of options at an affordable cost, and one of its best-selling bracelets just came back in stock. The coveted Yasmine tennis bracelet is available again after selling out an impressive four times. In the interim, it has racked up a waitlist of 5,000 people hoping to get their hands on — and in — one.

This delicate bracelet looks just as charming worn solo as it does when stacked with similar styles. With an 18-karat gold plated sterling silver chain and six evenly spaced cubic zirconia bezel stones, this timeless piece can complement any look from dressing up a casual T-shirt to accompanying a special occasion ‘fit. It’s also designed with an extender so you can find your perfect length. If you’ve been eyeing this sold-out style, take advantage of BaubleBar’s current sale, offering 20 percent off all bracelets with the code STACKING20.

Baublebar

Shop now: $54 (originally $68); baublebar.com

If you’re on the hunt for even more jewelry pieces to add to your accessory repertoire, consider the brand’s rings, which have also been spotted in Hollywood. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have worn the brand’s Alidia ring — a shimmering cubic zirconia-style featuring sparkly baguette stones and a gold plated brass finish. This piece is also currently on sale for just $25 and is worth snagging before it sells out again. It’s available in sizes five through 11.

Baublebar

Shop now: $25 (originally $48); baublebar.com

BaubleBar also has plenty of customizable pieces available including bracelets, necklaces, rings and more, which make great gifts for someone special or for yourself. Grab these high-quality yet affordable finds to expand your accessory collection for spring. And don’t forget to take advantage of its bracelet-exclusive code STACKING20 for 20 percent off. Keep scrolling for even more bracelet picks to snag during the sale.

Baublebar

Shop now: $46 (originally $58); baublebar.com

BAUBLEBAR

Shop now: $54 (originally $68); baublebar.com

Baublebar

Shop now: $30 (originally $38); baublebar.com