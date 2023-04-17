The Jewelry Brand Worn by Julia Roberts Just Restocked Its Best-Selling Bracelet That Sold Out 4 Times

Save 20 percent on the bracelet with a 5,000-person waitlist.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Baublebar Yasmine Bracelet Restock
Photo:

Baublebar/ InStyle

Accessories can elevate any outfit, and a stunning wrist stack is no exception. Now that we’re officially ditching winter wear and entering short-sleeved weather, it’s an ideal time to adorn your wrists with a little bling. Baublebar, a jewelry brand worn by celebs like Katie Holmes, offers plenty of options at an affordable cost, and one of its best-selling bracelets just came back in stock. The coveted Yasmine tennis bracelet is available again after selling out an impressive four times. In the interim, it has racked up a waitlist of 5,000 people hoping to get their hands on — and in — one. 

This delicate bracelet looks just as charming worn solo as it does when stacked with similar styles. With an 18-karat gold plated sterling silver chain and six evenly spaced cubic zirconia bezel stones, this timeless piece can complement any look from dressing up a casual T-shirt to accompanying a special occasion ‘fit. It’s also designed with an extender so you can find your perfect length. If you’ve been eyeing this sold-out style, take advantage of BaubleBar’s current sale, offering 20 percent off all bracelets with the code STACKING20

Yasmine 18K Gold Bracelet

Baublebar

Shop now: $54 (originally $68); baublebar.com

If you’re on the hunt for even more jewelry pieces to add to your accessory repertoire, consider the brand’s rings, which have also been spotted in Hollywood. Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts have worn the brand’s Alidia ring — a shimmering cubic zirconia-style featuring sparkly baguette stones and a gold plated brass finish. This piece is also currently on sale for just $25 and is worth snagging before it sells out again. It’s available in sizes five through 11.

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

Baublebar

Shop now: $25 (originally $48); baublebar.com

BaubleBar also has plenty of customizable pieces available including bracelets, necklaces, rings and more, which make great gifts for someone special or for yourself. Grab these high-quality yet affordable finds to expand your accessory collection for spring. And don’t forget to take advantage of its bracelet-exclusive code STACKING20 for 20 percent off. Keep scrolling for even more bracelet picks to snag during the sale. 

Custom Slider Bracelet - Rainbow Ombre

Baublebar

Shop now: $46 (originally $58); baublebar.com

Custom Tennis Bracelet

BAUBLEBAR

Shop now: $54 (originally $68); baublebar.com

Nova Bracelet

Baublebar

Shop now: $30 (originally $38); baublebar.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Live Tinted
This Lip Gloss From a South Asian-Founded Brand Completely Conceals My Lip Hyperpigmentation
Sephora Sale Editor Deals
I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are 5 Things Worth Splurging on During Sephora's Holiday Sale
Ranavat Hair Oil Review
This Luxurious Jasmine Oil-Infused Hair Serum Is My Secret for Long and Healthy Strands
Related Articles
Gisele Bunchen
Gisele Bündchen’s Rule-Breaking Outfit Made Me Do a Double Take
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
I Tried the Comfy Pajamas Jennifer Garner Wears, and They Keep Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep
I Tried the Comfy Pajama Brand Jennifer Garner Wears, and It Keeps Me Shockingly Cool While I Sleep
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
I'm a beauty editor and after two years i finally need another bottle of this glow inducing serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and I’m on My Second Bottle of This Multitasking Serum From an Oprah-Favorite Brand
I Get Tons of Compliments Whenever I Style These Everyday Earrings Worn by Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union
These Eye-Catching Earrings Worn by Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union Always Get Me Tons of Compliments
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
SJP Reformation Dress
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Spring Editor's Shoe Picks
I'm a Picky Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Spring 2023 Shoe Trends I'm Adding to My Closet
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend
True Botanical SuperSea Brooke Shield Exclusive
Brooke Shields Says This Serum Makes Her Skin So “Firm” and “Sculpted,” I Had to Try It for Myself
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
The Classic White Sneaker Style Worn By Meghan Markle Is An Entire 50% Off at Amazon
Meghan Markle’s Go-To White Sneaker Is 50% Off at Amazon Right Now