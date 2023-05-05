Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Have Worn This Sparkly, Expensive-Looking Ring That's Nearly 60% Off

As a shopping editor, there’s nothing more I love than a good sale — send all of the deals, discounts, and coupons my way. So when I heard that Baublebar’s Big Spring Event was in full swing, I was more than excited.

Best Baublebar Deals

Right now, the jewelry brand — worn by stars like Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Katie Holmes — is offering 20 percent off sitewide with code BB20 at checkout. What’s more, hot ticket items such as 18-karat gold name necklaces, eye-catching medallions, and stackable bracelets are all up for grabs. But the most enticing discounted item of all? The celebrity-worn Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring.

Baublebar

Shop now: $20 with code BB20 (Originally $48); baublebar.com

The coveted ring is just $20 right now, as it’s doubly discounted during Baublebar’s massive spring event. If you recognize the shiny stacker, it’s probably because you’ve heard about Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston wearing it. Roberts first sported the accessory back in 2019, causing it to go viral and fluctuate in stock to this day. Anniston, on the other hand (pun totally intended) wore the same ring last year on the final episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show. So yeah, this on-sale ring is a pretty big deal.

The star-studded ring is available in three colors right now, including clear and multi-colored, as well as a black version you can snag for $38. Each one comes in sizes five to 11 and features cubic zirconia baguette stones that rest on a gold-toned frame. I own an Alidia Ring myself so I can confirm that the glamorous accessory glistens in the light, sparkling from every angle without looking cheesy and cheap. Plus, I’m able to pair it with everything in my wardrobe. I love it so much that I got my mom one as well, and she’s experienced the same joyous effect, wearing it everywhere she goes.

But the Alidia Ring isn’t the only add-to-cart-worthy deal during Baublebar’s Big Spring Event. You can also find the brand’s popular and equally stackable Pisa Bracelets for just $10 (yes, seriously), and these versatile chunky hoops for under $35.

The TL;DR? The Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring is truly the perfect addition to anyone’s jewelry box — since it was specifically designed with stacking abilities in mind, it’s easy to mix and match it with pieces you already own. Shop the entire Baublebar Big Spring Event, here.

