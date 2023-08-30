Jennifer Aniston’s Expensive-Looking Ring Can Be Yours for Just $10 Right Now

It’s no surprise that Baublebar has an A-list fanbase. Julia Roberts, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña are just a few of the big names who have donned the brand’s jewels. The verdict? Baublebar is definitely in, so when I heard that the brand was having a major Labor Day sale, I just about leaped with joy.

Until September 1, you can enjoy an extra 50 percent off all sale items — including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings — with code EXTRA50 at checkout. The unbeatable double discount prices mean you can lock in jewelry pieces for as low as $5. Even better, celebrity-worn picks, such as the Alida Ring that have been worn by both Aniston and Roberts, are also included in the big event. So be sure to scroll through the below editor-approved selections before the sale ends soon.

Best Baublebar Labor Day Deals

As I said, the Mini Alida Cubic Zirconia Ring, which Aniston wore on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, can be yours for just $10 right now. I own this exact piece and paid full price for it. It’s definitely worth the higher price tag, but I’ll take the lower cost anyday. It’s adorned with sparkly baguette stones and gold hardware that makes a statement wherever you go. The brand describes it as a stacking ring, but honestly, it’s just as good when you wear it alone.

Mini Alida Cubic Zirconia Ring

I’m a firm believer that everyone needs a gold cuff bracelet in their accessory collection. The Michaela Bracelet is perfect for meeting that need, featuring a slim design and 18-karat gold plated sterling silver. If you have small wrists like me, then you’ll love the bracelet’s adjustable design, while the versatile silhouette is great for pairing with both casual and elevated ensembles.

Michaela 18K Gold Cuff Bracelet

A statement piece of jewelry has the ability to completely transform an outfit. Baublebar’s Miley Necklace is the perfect example of that; it combines both a 17-inch gold curb chain with glamorous cubic zirconia stones. Together, they craft a luxe accessory that’s sure to become a compliment magnet. Feel free to wear it alone, or layer it with smaller, dainty chains for a maximalist approach.

Miley Necklace

Baublebar’s huge double-discounts sale will only be available for this short amount of time. So, stock up while you can save 50 percent off all sale items using the code EXTRA50, and check out more must-have deals, below.

Catalina Collar Necklace

Initial Beaded Pisa Bracelet

Delanie 18K Gold Earrings