Julia Roberts’ Go-To Source for Surprisingly Affordable Jewelry Just Launched a Massive Sitewide Sale

Before starting my job as a fashion writer, I would’ve never assumed how — hmm, to put this nicely — frugal celebrities can be. For every A-lister who wears $350 tank tops from The Row, there’s another who opts for a Hanes’ six-pack. And while I’m sure many of our favorite stars are wearing real diamonds, there are also a number who opt for expensive-looking pieces.

Baublebar is the hack Hollywood doesn’t tell you about. It’s a brand with prices that make me — someone who's never spent more than $100 on a piece of jewelry — think, “Oh, actually, maybe I’ll add a couple pieces to my cart.” And beyond being affordable, the jewelry looks high-end, and not just by my standards; everyone from Julia Roberts to Jennifer Aniston to Katie Holmes has worn pieces from the brand.

And as if the brand weren’t cheap enough, Baublebar just launched its semi-annual Friends and Family Event, offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code BB25. From a celebrity-worn ring to classic gold hoops, these are the 10 items you need to grab during the blowout sale.

I’ve written about Baublebar before, but it still shocks me that a ring worn by both Jennifer Anniston and Julia Roberts is now just $15. The Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring is adorned with clear baguette stones and finished in a gold hardware. While it’s described as a stacking ring, I love the idea of the simple, sparkling ring on its own, the finishing touch to a look that adds just a touch of elevation.

Of everything from Baublebar’s collection, I keep coming back to this simple pair of hypoallergenic gold hoops, which are now just $47. The Annalise, made of 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver, put the smallest twist on the classic hoop with a thickness that tapers as it moves up towards the ear. I swear by hoops for making outfits that would otherwise look like an afterthought feel a bit more pulled together. Yes, I’m wearing oversized basketball shorts and a white tank, but did you notice my earrings?

If you saw Carrie almost get robbed of her iconic nameplate necklace in this season of And Just Like That… and came away wanting one, same. Baublebar’s Bubble Script Initial Necklace is the perfect (more subtle) alternative. The gold-plated brass piece has a delicate, un-clunky chain and is finished with a contrasting initial pendant, designed to have a bubble-like look. You can always grab one for yourself or for a Leo in your life because, in my opinion, personalized pieces make for the best gifts.

