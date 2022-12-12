I’m an Earrings-Obsessed Editor, and These Are 5 Pairs Worth Buying From BaubleBar’s Holiday Sale

Back in junior high, I was deemed the “pin and earring queen.” This was a moniker I took seriously; I wore a different pin and earring combo every day for the entire year, keeping a meticulously detailed list on a sheet of notebook paper on my bedroom bookshelf. I have them organized by color in two hanging earring organizers, with more in the drawers of my jewelry armoire — according to my last count, I own over 200 pairs.

Despite my large collection, there’s one brand that I keep going back to time and again: BaubleBar. The brand consistently releases styles that are so fun and whimsical that it’s impossible not to snap them up. Plus, it’s hard to ignore its celeb-following: Kate Hudson is a fan of its earrings, Lizzo has worn its necklaces, and Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts both love the iconic (and now $14!) Alidia Ring. Even though I should put myself on an earring shopping hiatus, I’ll be stocking up on a few more BaubleBar pairs for 20 percent off during the brand’s sitewide holiday sale:

While BaubleBar has become known for its conversational pieces, these eye-catching Ginger Earrings take my breath away. The earrings are a modern take on a classic hoop silhouette, with a slender, curved design and embedded pavé crystals. This is the type of style that can be dressed up or down, pairing equally well with a leather jacket and skinny jeans or a printed minidress and heels. Plus, they’re a pretty excellent lookalike for this (much more expensive) Alexis Bittar style, which I’m absolutely pining after. Ringing in at just $35 means they’re a definite add-to-cart.

Celebrate Good Times Earrings

Pop, fizz, clink. If a better pair of earrings for New Year’s Eve exists, I haven’t found them. These adorable champagne bottle earrings are indicative of BaubleBar’s fun, whimsical style, and they make a bold statement. If you’re eyeing them, you better check out quickly — similar options like this larger, acrylic version and this pearl-embellished champagne glass pair are already sold out. I know I can’t wait for a champagne toast at midnight wearing them.

Char-cute-erie Earrings

Cheese and salami and olives, oh my! With the word “cute” right in the name, it’s impossible for these earrings to be anything but. I love that they’re oversized without being overpowering; I’m dying to host a wine and charcuterie night at my place just for the chance to wear these. They make the perfect gift for the fellow charcuterie lover in your life.

Spillo Earrings

There is just nothing chicer than a safety pin earring. It’s at once daring and demure, making it the perfect match for any outfit. This dainty pair is the perfect mix between utilitarian-meets-sophisticated, and it seems like shoppers are obsessed with it, too: The earring style is a best-seller for BaubleBar, with several other varieties sold out. Plus, they hearken back to my “pin and earring queen” title with a mix of both in one piece — I’m hooked.



Thanks a Brunch Earring Set

I actually already own this set, but it’s so good, I may get another to gift. The set includes three pairs of earrings dedicated to my all-time favorite brunch beverage, the Bloody Mary. I love the little lemon slice and hot sauce studs, and the jewel-encrusted cocktails hanging from huggie hoops. I’ve never had a better reason to wear earrings in all three of my piercings — 19-year-old me would be so proud knowing I’m finally putting them to good use.

