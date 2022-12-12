I’m an Earrings-Obsessed Editor, and These Are 5 Pairs Worth Buying From BaubleBar’s Holiday Sale

Including a modern gold hoop and the perfect NYE pair.

Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
Published on December 12, 2022 @ 09:00PM

Back in junior high, I was deemed the “pin and earring queen.” This was a moniker I took seriously; I wore a different pin and earring combo every day for the entire year, keeping a meticulously detailed list on a sheet of notebook paper on my bedroom bookshelf. I have them organized by color in two hanging earring organizers, with more in the drawers of my jewelry armoire — according to my last count, I own over 200 pairs.

Despite my large collection, there’s one brand that I keep going back to time and again: BaubleBar. The brand consistently releases styles that are so fun and whimsical that it’s impossible not to snap them up. Plus, it’s hard to ignore its celeb-following: Kate Hudson is a fan of its earrings, Lizzo has worn its necklaces, and Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts both love the iconic (and now $14!) Alidia Ring. Even though I should put myself on an earring shopping hiatus, I’ll be stocking up on a few more BaubleBar pairs for 20 percent off during the brand’s sitewide holiday sale:

Ginger Earrings

Baublebar earrings

Baublebar

While BaubleBar has become known for its conversational pieces, these eye-catching Ginger Earrings take my breath away. The earrings are a modern take on a classic hoop silhouette, with a slender, curved design and embedded pavé crystals. This is the type of style that can be dressed up or down, pairing equally well with a leather jacket and skinny jeans or a printed minidress and heels. Plus, they’re a pretty excellent lookalike for this (much more expensive) Alexis Bittar style, which I’m absolutely pining after. Ringing in at just $35 means they’re a definite add-to-cart.

Shop now: $35 with code BB20 (Originally $44); baublebar.com

Celebrate Good Times Earrings

Baublebar earrings

Baublebar

Pop, fizz, clink. If a better pair of earrings for New Year’s Eve exists, I haven’t found them. These adorable champagne bottle earrings are indicative of BaubleBar’s fun, whimsical style, and they make a bold statement. If you’re eyeing them, you better check out quickly — similar options like this larger, acrylic version and this pearl-embellished champagne glass pair are already sold out. I know I can’t wait for a champagne toast at midnight wearing them.

Shop now: $38 with code BB20 (Originally $48); baublebar.com

Char-cute-erie Earrings

Baublebar earrings

Baublebar

Cheese and salami and olives, oh my! With the word “cute” right in the name, it’s impossible for these earrings to be anything but. I love that they’re oversized without being overpowering; I’m dying to host a wine and charcuterie night at my place just for the chance to wear these. They make the perfect gift for the fellow charcuterie lover in your life.

Shop now: $43 with code BB20 (Originally $54); baublebar.com

Spillo Earrings

Baublebar earrings

Baublebar

There is just nothing chicer than a safety pin earring. It’s at once daring and demure, making it the perfect match for any outfit. This dainty pair is the perfect mix between utilitarian-meets-sophisticated, and it seems like shoppers are obsessed with it, too: The earring style is a best-seller for BaubleBar, with several other varieties sold out. Plus, they hearken back to my “pin and earring queen” title with a mix of both in one piece — I’m hooked.


Shop now: $43 with code BB20 (Originally $54); baublebar.com

Thanks a Brunch Earring Set

Baublebar earrings

Baublebar

I actually already own this set, but it’s so good, I may get another to gift. The set includes three pairs of earrings dedicated to my all-time favorite brunch beverage, the Bloody Mary. I love the little lemon slice and hot sauce studs, and the jewel-encrusted cocktails hanging from huggie hoops. I’ve never had a better reason to wear earrings in all three of my piercings — 19-year-old me would be so proud knowing I’m finally putting them to good use.

Shop now: $43 with code BB20 (Originally $54); baublebar.com

