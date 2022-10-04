The Glitzy Halloween Earrings Worn by Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson Are Back in Stock

Baublebar’s affordable skeleton earrings had a 10,000-person waitlist.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on October 4, 2022 @ 02:00PM

Kate Hudson
Photo:

instagram.com/katehudson

Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, the new year, etc — we have entered the season of seasonal dressing. Even if you are not a fan of kitsch (could never be me) you have to admit it’s hard to resist the allure of fake blood, pumpkins, and winter wonderland-related paraphernalia. Kourtney Kardashian Barker is not immune to the call either; she recently joined Blake Lively and Kate Hudson in adoration of a specific and affordable pair of festive crystal skeleton earrings from Baublebar

Last weekend, Kourtney posted a photo to her Instagram stories wearing the $52 Bone to Pick Earrings — three-inch-long skeletons made of hypoallergenic plated brass with dozens of crystals and dangling limbs. Last month, Blake Lively also shared a photo of the earrings on her Instagram stories, and wrote, “I’m officially accepting that I am not, nor will I ever be, chic enough to resist themed-costume jewelry.” And back in 2020, Hudson wore the statement earrings in a segment on Martha [Stewart] Knows Best

Bone To Pick Earrings

BaubleBar

Shop now: $52; baublebar.com

The adorably festive earrings are back for their fourth year. According to the brand, before this year’s Halloween collection even launched, it amassed a 10,000-person waitlist in just two weeks. Once it became available to shop, the Bone to Pick Earrings became Baublebar’s top-selling product and sold out in just three days. The skeleton earrings are back in stock — but the moral of the story is you should act fast, because they are a coveted product among celebrities and shoppers alike. 

The skeleton earrings are the star product from Baublebar’s Halloween line, but if you’re looking for something more subtle, the orange and white glow-in-the-dark hoop set is a great option. If you are particularly interested in the Baublebar Disney Halloween collection, I would recommend even more urgency as it amassed a 25,000-person waitlist before selling out in just four hours. 

Although I’ll personally be shopping the Halloween collection for myself, the brand’s seasonal collection also makes for a great gift and includes keychain options for the non-pierced, like this 3D Ursula Bag Charm I am specifically obsessed with. 

Head to Baublebar to get your Kourtney Kardashian-approved dangling skeleton earrings or other festive favorites while they’re still in stock. 

