Jennifer Aniston's Fancy-Looking Ring Is Just $18 Right Now, and It's at High Risk of Selling Out

Plus, similar-looking styles on sale for as low as $4.

Published on November 24, 2022

BF Baublebar ring deal
At this point, you’ve probably thought about purchasing Baublebar’s iconic Alidia ring. The popular trinket has made many headlines since Julia Roberts wore it a few years ago — and even more when Jennifer Aniston donned it this year. If you haven’t snagged it yet, it may finally be time to do so, because it’s on sale for just $18 right now.

This is not just any old deal, though: The cubic zirconia version of the ring is discounted, which is the very one Aniston wore. The glitzy number is even more sparkly and durable than the original Alidia, which features glass and resin gems. Set in hypoallergenic, 14-karat gold-plated brass, the baguette-cut ring comes in sizes 5 to 11 and a classic, clear color. Other colors, like a pretty pink ombre and striking black, are on sale for 30 percent off with the code BB30 at checkout. The ring makes a great stacking base, but is also eye-catching enough to wear on its own.

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

BaubleBar

Shop now: $18 (Originally $48); baublebar.com

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring

BaubleBar

Shop now: $21 with code BB30 (Originally $48); baublebar.com

If the Alidia ring isn’t quite your style, Baublebar has plenty more similar-looking cubic zirconia rings on sale for just as low, like the pear-shaped Amara silhouette or Amelia style, which features the baguette stones in a horizontal cut. And for a real I-can’t-believe-this-price steal — the Alice ring, which Baublebar says “acts as the spherical version” of the Alidia ring, is on sale for $4 right now thanks to an on-site discount that can be paired with the 30 percent off code. (You’re welcome.)

Alice Ring

BaubleBar

Shop now: $4 (Originally $44); baublebar.com

Amara Cubic Zirconia Ring

BaubleBar

Shop now: $18 (Originally $48); baublebar.com

Amelia Cubic Zirconia Ring

BaubleBar

Shop now: $18 (Originally $48); baublebar.com

Alternatively, you can opt for another Aniston-approved bauble that has less sparkle and more shine; the actress has also worn this classic, chunky gold ring set, which you can get for just $41 right now.

Maro Ring Set

BaubleBar

Shop now: $41 with code BB30 (Originally $58); baublebar.com

Is your cart full? Same. Shop the rest of Baublebar’s sitewide Black Friday sale, here.

