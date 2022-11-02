The Sparkly, Expensive-Looking Ring Worn by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts Is $10 Right Now

Black Friday, is that you? Sure, November may have just started, but retailers aren’t waiting to get their early Black Friday deals up and running. If you’re under the impression that these early bird deals aren’t as good as the day-of sales, think again; in fact, you can snag an expensive-looking, celebrity-loved ring for just $10 right now.

Yep, Baublebar’s Mini Alidia ring — you know, the one worn by Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts — is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. While the ring usually drops to $12 around Black Friday, the sparkly number is at an all-time-low of $10 today instead of its original $44 price tag. We don’t know how long this deal will last, but we do know it’s bound to sell out in a flash — select colors and sizes are already out of stock.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $44); baublebar.com

Shop now: $10 (Originally $44); baublebar.com

The shiny ring comes in a handful of colors including black, clear, light pink, and iridescent. It features baguette-cut glass and resin stones set in hypoallergenic, 14K gold plated brass and comes in sizes 5 to 11. The ring is also available in a cubic zirconia version, which is the one Aniston originally wore, if you’re looking for even more sparkle.

I’m a huge fan of Baublebar and own the Alidia ring myself — since the band is pretty thick, I’d suggest sizing one size up than your normal size for an optimal fit. I can confirm that the ring is way more expensive-looking than it looks, and always catches people’s eye when it’s on my hand; every time I wear it, my mom thinks I splurged on a real diamond ring (I wish).

While you’re taking advantage of the $10 Alidia ring deal, don’t forget to peruse the rest of Baublebar’s deals right now. The brand has discounted a ton of other glitzy goodies, including this stunning $58 cubic zirconia bracelet that’ll pair well with the clear Alidia, and an 18K ring stack that has a $158 value for just $54.

Add the Jennifer Aniston-approved ring to your cart now, because if it sells out, there’s no telling if it’ll be back again for another Black Friday deal.