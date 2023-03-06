The Expensive-Looking Ring Worn by Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Is on Sale for $19 Right Now

Pairing high-end pieces with affordable buys is the celebrity fashion hack you might not have guessed. But nearly everyone — from Olivia Wilde, who wears Hanes with Balenciaga, to Jennifer Lopez, who pairs Birkins and sweat sets — is clued-in to the styling secret. Some, as Carrie Bradshaw once iconically said, prefer their money where they can see it, hanging in their closet, which is why a number of our favorite celebrities opt to pair their designer clothing with luxurious (looking) pieces from the affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar.

Celebrities including Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, and Blake Lively have all adorned themselves with jewelry from the brand. And one now-famous ring, worn by Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston, is currently on major sale.

The brand’s Amelia Cubic Zirconia Ring is shiny, jewel-covered, and now just $19 during BaubleBar’s sitewide sale. This stacking ring is gold plated and features cubic zirconia baguette stones which are turned on their side for a thinner, more modern take on the classic ring style. Because this ring is thin and the stones are color-free, it can easily be paired with other pieces from the brand, all of which are 25 percent off with the code SPRING25, including this best-selling ring set that’s now just $44 as well as this customizable block ring.

The gold, bulbous Mario Rings instantly elevate any look, with a smooth finish and plenty of shine, while the Custom Block Ring is designed to add personalization to your accessories. Here, you can include your name, initials, or really whatever you want (as long as it’s under eight characters), with each letter being decked out with tiny jewels: It’s gold, glitzy, and true to you.

In addition to rings, you can also shop the brand’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Personally, I’m obsessed with this classic pair of gold hoops for everyday wear, as well as this oversized, chunky pair that reminds me of the gold hoops Hailey Bieber has been wearing non-stop.

Elevate your jewelry collection the celebrity way with affordable pieces from BaubleBar. And for a limited time, take 25 percent off the brand’s entire lineup, including its best-sellers, with this code SPRING25.