Wait, Should We All Be Rubbing Batana Oil On Our Skin?

In these dry winter months, it’s only right we do everything we can to protect our skin barrier. And let’s be honest, moisturizer alone just isn’t cutting it. A skin oil can be an excellent addition to your skincare routine when dryness takes over — but not all oils are created equal.

Allow us to introduce batana oil — an underrated skin and hair oil that can be perfect for your winter skincare routine. According to cosmetic chemist and founder of BeautyStat, Ron Robinson, it’s “extracted from The American palm tree that is native to Central and South America.”

To learn more about batana oil and its benefits, we spoke with Robinson and board-certified dermatologist, Lauren Penzi, MD to learn if it can bring moisture back to our skin and how best to use it.



What is batana oil?

We now know that batana oil is extracted from the American Palm oil tree, but its history runs deeper. According to Dr. Penzi, its roots run into the deep history of Honduras and it’s been traditionally used for beauty products. “The native Miskito people of Honduras have used it for hundreds of years — they have referred to it as ‘miracle oil’ as it has helped them to grow longer, stronger hair and also has many benefits for the skin,” she adds.



What are the benefits of batana oil?

The best thing about implementing any oil into your beauty routine is its benefits. “Given it is rich in vitamins and Omega-6 fatty acids, it can work as an emollient to help moisturize the skin, " says Robinson.

There is a surprising benefit to batana Oil that isn’t found in most natural oils on the market — it also protects our skin health against UV rays. (Mind you, using a traditional SPF is still necessary.) "Batana oil has tocopherols and tocotrienols that act as antioxidants, protecting the skin against UV rays and environmental pollution while fighting free radicals that lead to photodamage,” explains Dr. Penzi.

Are there any side effects of using batana oil?

“As with any natural botanical product, there is always a risk of an allergy or sensitivity to the product, manifesting as redness, scaling, itching, and so forth,” says Dr. Penzi. However, you should be too worried — he says it's generally safe for all skin types.

However, everyone’s skin tolerance is different. Before trying any product or new skincare ingredient, do a patch test first or consult your dermatologist before slathering it on your face. If you’re testing it at home, Dr. Penzi says to apply a small amount of it to your inner forearm for two to three nights in a row. “If no reaction occurs, you should feel comfortable to start using the product on your face,” she says.

What's the best way to use batana oil in your skincare routine?

There are plenty of ways to incorporate batana oil into your routine in a way that can make your skin feel and look amazing. Robinson says, “This oil can be incorporated into the facial cleanser, moisturizers, and masks,” says Dr. Robinson.

However, don’t overdo it. According to Dr. Penz, implementing this ingredient a few times a week is more than enough. If your skin is dry or dehydrated, she recommends using the oil one to two nights a week. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, she says to use the oil as a first step in your regimen, followed by a water-based cleanser to avoid clogging the pores.



