Wedding Guests Walked and Danced for 10+ Hours in These $35 Block Heels, and Their Feet "Never Hurt.”

Plus, shoppers say they're "so easy" to walk in.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Anyone who has attended a wedding knows the internal struggle of wanting to stay out on the dance floor when you’re in celebration mode or choosing to sit down and give in to sore feet from wearing heels for hours on end. If you’re on the hunt for a pair of heels that complement your wedding guest ensemble and provide hours of comfort, grab the shopper-loved A New Day’s Basil Heeled Sandals at Target. 

A New Day Women's Basil Mule Heels

Target

Shop now: $35; target.com

The heels are available in sizes six through 12 — plus half sizes — along with two widths and six colors, like neutral beige and summer-ready magenta. The mule slip-on style features a square toe, two supportive double-braided straps, and a faux alligator textured block heel that one reviewer deemed “so easy to walk in.” The thick 3.25-inch round heel offers more support than a stiletto, making them comfier and easier to stand on for longer periods of time. Although they’re an open-back style, the double straps offer more stability by holding the foot in place as opposed to the looser feeling that can occur with a single strap shoe. 

The Basil Heeled Sandals received more than 690 five-star reviews, with many commenting on how comfy they are. Shoppers are highlighting that they’re wearable beyond just one event and are “perfect for anything casual or formal,” according to one person.“The height is perfect for capris, skirts, dresses, and jeans,” another reviewer mentioned, so you can wear them with low-lift outfits without feeling too over-the-top. 

Numerous shoppers noted that they wore the heels to great lengths, leading them to purchase even more pairs. One shopper who normally doesn’t wear heels said they “ had them on for over five hours, and [their] feet never hurt.” Another shopper wore them practically all day, mentioning, “After 10 hours [of wear], I was still dancing.” The shopper was “shocked at how well these worked for the wedding” and added that their “feet didn’t hurt or get swollen.” 

A New Day Women's Basil Mule Heels

Target

Shop now: $35; target.com

You may want to take a cue from shoppers and grab multiple colors of the heels. Head to Target to shop what one reviewer said are “the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn in my life” for just $35. 

A New Day Women's Basil Mule Heels

Target

Shop now: $35; target.com

A New Day Women's Basil Mule Heels

Target

Shop now: $35; target.com

A New Day Women's Basil Mule Heels

Target

Shop now: $35; target.com

A New Day Women's Basil Mule Heels

Target

Shop now: $35; target.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

La Roche Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer
I've Been Using This Skin-Repairing Moisturizer Every Day for 2 Years, and Now I Can Go Foundation-Free
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the âPerfect Cover-Upâ for Swimsuits
17,000+ Amazon Shoppers Love This Lightweight Tunic That Doubles as the “Perfect Cover-Up” for Swimsuits
Kendall Jenner's Internet-Breaking Sports Bra Selfie
Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Mirror Selfie Included a Sexy Style Detail I Wear on Repeat
Related Articles
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
Message Slides
I Found the New “It” Sandal of the Season, and It’s a Comfy Cork Slide That Feels Like a Hug for Your Feet
The Lifting Strapless Bra With 4,200+ Five-Star Ratings Is Up to 63% Off at Amazon Right Now (update 1)
Shoppers Can Dance in This Strapless Bra From “Morning Until Late Night” With No Slippage, and It’s 63% Off
olivia wilde met gala 2023
Olivia Wilde's Wedding Guest Attire Included a Backless White Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Just Marked Down 1,000+ Summer Sandals, Heels, and Flats for Up to 60% Off
Nordstrom Quietly Added 1,000+ Summer-Ready Shoes to Its Sale Section for Up to 60% Off
Editor-approved Amazon weekend deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 6 Best Deals I'm Buying This Weekend
Taylor Swift Loafers
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Practical Shoe Seen on Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes, and We Found 10 Similar Styles
Kate Middleton Metallic Shoe Trend
Kate Middleton Wore the Bold Shoe Trend That’s Showing Zero Signs of Quitting
Amazon Shoppers Say This Trendy $30 Two-Piece Swimsuit is "Cheeky" and "Classy"
This "Classy" $30 Swimsuit Has 2 Timeless Details That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon one-piece swimsuit roundup
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ New One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer, and We Found the 10 Best for Under $40
Emily Ratajkowski Black Dress White Sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Flattering Summer Dress Style I Can't Get Enough Of
ANRABESS Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfits
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This “Comfortable” and “Flattering” $45 Linen Set
Olay gel moisturizer shoppers in 60s
Shoppers in Their 60s “Often Get Compliments” on Their Skin Thanks to This $25 Plumping Serum
The Brand Behind the Comfy Flats Meghan Markle Always Used to Wear Launched Its First Sandal
Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out
Out of 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups On Amazon, Iâm Adding These Under-$30 Styles to My Cart
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options
Flattering Amazon dress
Shoppers Are Wearing This Versatile Summer Dress to Everything From Weddings to Baby Showers — and It’s $32