Wedding Guests Walked and Danced for 10+ Hours in These $35 Block Heels, and Their Feet "Never Hurt.”

Anyone who has attended a wedding knows the internal struggle of wanting to stay out on the dance floor when you’re in celebration mode or choosing to sit down and give in to sore feet from wearing heels for hours on end. If you’re on the hunt for a pair of heels that complement your wedding guest ensemble and provide hours of comfort, grab the shopper-loved A New Day’s Basil Heeled Sandals at Target.

The heels are available in sizes six through 12 — plus half sizes — along with two widths and six colors, like neutral beige and summer-ready magenta. The mule slip-on style features a square toe, two supportive double-braided straps, and a faux alligator textured block heel that one reviewer deemed “so easy to walk in.” The thick 3.25-inch round heel offers more support than a stiletto, making them comfier and easier to stand on for longer periods of time. Although they’re an open-back style, the double straps offer more stability by holding the foot in place as opposed to the looser feeling that can occur with a single strap shoe.

The Basil Heeled Sandals received more than 690 five-star reviews, with many commenting on how comfy they are. Shoppers are highlighting that they’re wearable beyond just one event and are “perfect for anything casual or formal,” according to one person.“The height is perfect for capris, skirts, dresses, and jeans,” another reviewer mentioned, so you can wear them with low-lift outfits without feeling too over-the-top.

Numerous shoppers noted that they wore the heels to great lengths, leading them to purchase even more pairs. One shopper who normally doesn’t wear heels said they “ had them on for over five hours, and [their] feet never hurt.” Another shopper wore them practically all day, mentioning, “After 10 hours [of wear], I was still dancing.” The shopper was “shocked at how well these worked for the wedding” and added that their “feet didn’t hurt or get swollen.”

You may want to take a cue from shoppers and grab multiple colors of the heels. Head to Target to shop what one reviewer said are “the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn in my life” for just $35.

