Barbra Streisand to Write Memoir for 2017

2017 is going to be a big year for Barbra Streisand fans. No, she is not going on tour, but the iconic singer is penning a memoir about her amazing life and career, Viking announced Wednesday.

"There are over fifty unathorized biographies about Ms. Streisand that are full of myths and inaccuracies, and she is finally going to tel her own story," Viking's president and publisher Brian Tart said in a statement.

According to the her official website, the memoir will cover everything from her childhood through her entire stage, screen and recording studio career. It will also probably mention the fact that Streisand is the winner of two Oscars, five Emmys, and 10 Grammys including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She is also the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 200 album for the six past consecutive decades.

We want to reserve a copy now! Question is, will it be called "Memories"?

