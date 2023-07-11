The Bold Pink Fashion Trend Worn by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and Eva Longoria Is on Sale at Amazon

For over a year now, Barbie-inspired, hot pink fashion has been taking over Hollywood. And now that the much-awaited movie is coming out in a matter of days, there’s never been a better time to try out the Barbiecore trend. Luckily, plenty of hot pink clothes, shoes, and accessories are on sale at Amazon for Prime Day, and we found the 10 best deals starting at $23.

In the past few months, many of our favorite celebrities (and royals) have been spotted wearing all-pink outfits. Kate Middleton wore a two-tone midi shirt dress to the Chelsea Flower Show in London, while Eva Longoria sported a silky fuschia top and matching pants to promote her new movie in Chicago. Plus, Priyanka Chopra wore a cutout pink dress and a sparkly pink heart purse to her movie premiere back in May. If these stars are on board the Barbiecore train, then we have no choice but to hop on, too.

Below, check out all 10 of the best pink fashion deals available to shop at Amazon today, and browse through the entire Prime Day sale, here.

Best Prime Day Barbie Pink Fashion Deals:

The easiest way to try out the Barbiecore trend this summer is with a throw-on-and-go dress. Plenty of styles from Amazon’s exclusive brand The Drop are on sale, including a sleeveless tiered maxi and a tight-fitting, knit midi, which are both going for less than $45. You’ll also find a strapless maxi dress from Zesica with lace details and a shirred elastic bodice on sale for almost half-off. Regardless of the dress you choose, either keep it classic with neutral sandals and an understated bag, or go full-on Barbie with matching bright pink accessories.

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress

Zesica Strapless Lace-Trim Maxi Dress

Another one-and-done outfit option, this silky, hot pink jumpsuit from The Drop is on sale for $30 — half-off its original price. The V-neck jumpsuit comes in a wide range of sizes, from XXS through 5X, and it has a faux wrap design with a tie belt for a flattering fit. You can also go for this midi skirt from The Drop, which is made from a similar silky material as the jumpsuit. Throw on the skirt with a simple white tee and sneakers for a laid-back, Barbiecore vibe.

The Drop @caralynmirand Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit

The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt

If you’d rather add a pop of pink to the top of your outfit, there are a couple of routes you can take. For a casual look, consider this cropped athleisure tank that’s going for just $23 right now. You can, of course, wear it for walks and workouts, but you could also throw it on with a pair of jean shorts for a trendy weekend look. And for a dressier, more sophisticated vibe, go for this longline blazer from The Drop, which comes in the perfect shade of rose pink with a contrasting tortoise shell button on the front. Throw it on over a simple dress or a blouse and trousers for a not-so-average office outfit.

The Gym People Longline Wirefree Padded Sports Bra

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

Whether you want to finish off your new pink outfits with matching shoes and bags, or you’re easing into the Barbiecore trend with accessories, there are plenty of discounted options at Amazon. These now-$48 Dream Pairs block-heel sandals are perfect for summer weddings, since they’re equal parts “stylish and comfortable,” according to a reviewer. For more casual occasions, like beach days or weekend brunch, go with these Jessica Simpson wedge flip-flops that are now 43 percent off. Made from easy-to-clean faux leather, the sandals have padded straps across the top for extra comfort and trendy lug-soles to keep you stable.

When it comes to handbags, we recommend the JW Pei Eva shoulder bag, which is not only available in hot pink, but also has a fashion-forward, croc-embossed design. Plus, the strap is customizable, so you can wear it on your shoulder, double it up as a wristlet, or remove the strap entirely and use the bag as a clutch.

Dream Pairs Low Block-Heel Sandals

Jessica Simpson Kemnie Leather Wedge Slide Sandals

JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag

Channel your inner Barbie this summer and try out the hot pink fashion trend for yourself while these picks are still on sale at Amazon during Prime Day 2023.

