Barbie's Best Moments In Pop Culture History

It's Barbie's world, and we are just living in it — at least, that's how it's felt since the Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie movie started filming last winter. If you were not already a Barbie Girl, you probably are now after the Barbenheimer movie theater showdown, countless brand collabs, and the Barbiecore fashion trend.

However, this is not the first time Barbie's had her pop culture moment in the sun. From celebrity Halloween costumes to TikTok trends, the iconic Mattel toy has inspired her fair share of movies, outfits, and songs since she debuted in 1959. Ahead, we're breaking down Barbie's most iconic moments in pop culture history.

'Barbie Girl' By Aqua

The song, which has a Barbie-pink music video to match, is about the picture-perfect “Barbie Girl” living in the “Barbie world.” With a techno backbeat and catchy lyrics, it's been a party mainstay since it came out in 1997.

'Life-Size' Starring Tyra Banks and Lindsay Lohan

Getty Images

This 2003 classic centers around Casey (played by Lohan), who is given an “Eve Doll” — the movie's brand-agnostic stand-in for Barbie — that comes to life. Played by Tyra Banks, the real-life doll quickly learns the difference between her imaginary world and the trials and tribulations of living in the real world.

'Legally Blonde 2' Starring Reese Witherspoon

Shutterstock

The second iteration of Elle Woods's journey from blonde sorority girl to powerful lawyer follows the titular character's political career, as she gains the nickname “Capitol Barbie" when she decamps for Capitol Hill with a chipper attitude and pink wardrobe.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has a long history with the famous Barbie doll. Her fan base, ‘The Barbiez,’ AKA Barbz, named themselves after one of the rapper's most famous alter egos. Minaj also has a song titled Barbie Dream, which features Barbie’s Dreamhouse, and she released a song with Ice Spice, sampling Aqua’s original song, “Barbie Girl,” for the Barbie movie this summer.



Kacey Musgraves' 2019 Met Gala Look

Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves channeled Barbie in a bright pink Moschino look for the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Met Gala in 2019. Her stylist, Erica Cloud, told Glamour of the look's inspiration, "Barbie is an iconic doll that reminds us of playing make-believe in our youth and that we are all young at heart."

Beyonce's 2016 Halloween Costume

Beyonce dressed up as the original 1959 "Vintage Swimsuit Barbie," which we all know and love for Halloween while Jay-Z dressed up as a classic Ken. The couple even went as far as to have a toy box to match, really committing to the whole doll bit.

Trixie Mattel

Getty Images

Trixie Mattel is a self-described "Barbie nerd." The Drag Race star and performer often looks to the doll for fashion inspiration, incorporating bright pink, platinum blonde hair, and high heels into her on-stage persona.

Paris Hilton's 2013 Halloween Costume

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is known as the quintessential Y2K blonde, and she's channeled Barbie on more than one occasion. Her attachment to the color pink is well-documented, so when she dressed up as the doll for Halloween, it felt like a natural choice. Additionally, Hilton has worn Moschino's Barbie logo dress and a Barbie-inspired hot pink dress with a bag that had Barbie’s face printed on it.

Margo Robbie's Barbie Premiere Looks

Margo Robbie has been serving some of the most iconic looks of 2023 with her Barbie movie tour. She's channeled some of the most famous Barbies in history, from a '90s-era Pucci-clad doll to the original 1959 Barbie's black-and-white chevron swimsuit. Robbie's look for the L.A. Barbie Movie Premiere was a notable standout, paying homage to Mattel's 1960 "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie.



TikTok Trends

Even Barbie kids movies from the early 2000s have had their pop culture moment recently. Both Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper and Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses have had a second life on TikTok as popular sounds and meme-able clips.