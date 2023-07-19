My Friends and I Are Buying These 10 Under-$50 Barbie-Inspired Pieces Ahead of the Movie Premiere

With great anticipation, the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is premiering on July 21, and it feels like a national holiday. Its international press tour has me feeling deeply nostalgic for my childhood, and because of it, my friends and I have been shopping for everything pink.

Growing up, my mom gave me a Barbie bedroom makeover with pink walls and branded sheets, and lampshades. After staring at those pink walls for over a decade, I didn't think I would ever be a fan of the color again, but with all of the recent Barbie marketing and collabs, I stand corrected. Slowly but surely, my fashion wishlists are filling up with pink sandals, dresses, and handbags, and with the movie releasing this week, I plan to pull the trigger on some of the items sitting in my Amazon cart in its honor. And I’m not the only one — many of my friends have been sending me Amazon links to Barbie-inspired pieces they plan on buying.

If you are anything like us and are indecisive about what to wear to the Barbie premiere, don't stress. I've rounded up 10 fashion pieces — from baby pink sneakers to vibrant magenta matching sets — that my friends and I are shopping ahead of the movie release — and everything’s under $50.

I plan to be cozy, casual, and dressed head-to-toe in pink when arriving at the movie premiere, so I'll be purchasing Reoria's Bodycon Maxi Dress. It's a high-neck, ribbed maxi that’s "super soft, stretchy, and comfortable," according to a shopper who gave it a five-star rating. It comes in 11 colors — two of which are light and dark pink — and sizes XS through XL.

Reoria Bodycon Maxi Dress

Amazon

My friend Leah added Echoine's Two-Piece Loungewear Set to her cart, noting that she prefers "more of a loungewear set” she can go from “work to the movies" in by just changing her shoes and accessories. The set comes with an oversized, collared button-up top and matching elastic-waist bottoms. It’s available in 19 colors, along with a short-sleeve top option in select shades (including pink!) and sizes S through XL.

Echoine Two-Piece Loungewear Set

Amazon

While I have been trying to convince my friend Tori to get a pink outfit, she's not a fan of being fully clad in the color and wouldn't wear the outfit again after seeing the movie. Still, I was able to convince her to accompany her all-black premiere ensemble with a pink accessory or two. My pick? Either No.6 Jczjana's Crystal Handbag or Mysoft's Knit Platform Sandals (though I’m secretly hoping she gets both).

I own this crystal handbag in black, but it comes in nine colors — pink included. The bag is surprisingly spacious and can hold more than you'd think. It has a main zipper closure, an internal pocket attached to the back lining, and a strap that’s long enough to be worn over the shoulder. The crystal rhinestones are secure on the bag, so you won't have to worry about them falling off, and the knotted crystal studded strap can be unclipped to wear the bag more formally as a clutch.

No.6 Jczjana Crystal Handbag

Amazon

These platform sandals by Mysoft literally look like shoes Barbie would wear, and they come in six colors and sizes 6 through 11. They feature a breathable knit upper that ensures feet stay dry while also being comfortable, thanks to a 2-inch platform that’s lightweight and easy to walk in. The inner sole is soft and plush, while the outer sole is non-slip for great traction upon walking over spilled popcorn and slushies at the theater.

Mysoft Knit Platform Sandals