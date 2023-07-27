Will the 'Barbie' Movie Have a Sequel?

After many (...many, many) months of waiting, the Barbie movie is officially here — and it’s already smashing its (very lofty, very pink) expectations. Aside from racking up the honors of having the biggest opening of 2023 and the biggest opening by a female director, ever (S/O Greta Gerwig), the Barbiecore craze has only seemed to intensify post-release, leaving many of us with one major question on our minds: Will there be a Barbie sequel?

Well, don’t throw away your pink outfits quite yet, because it seems that executives at Mattel are already one step ahead of us. In fact, CEO Ynon Kreiz recently spoke to Variety about Barbie’s success while hinting at the possibility of any sequels and spin-offs in the future.

Warner Bros.

“Successful movies lend themselves to more movies. Our ambition is to create film franchises,” he told the outlet. “Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe. It's a very rich universe … It's a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities.”

Ynoz then explained that just because it could happen in the future doesn’t mean it will necessarily happen soon, adding, “At the outset, we're not saying, 'OK, let's think already about movie two and three.' Let's get the first one right and make that a success, and if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen.”

As for what Gerwig thinks about continuing to tell Barbie’s story? She’s not as enthusiastic about the idea — at least for now.

“At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” the director also told Variety. “I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero.”