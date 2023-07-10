It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"

There's nothing worse than the flop of an over-hyped film, so for months (years even?), movie buffs and fanatics waited with bated breath to see how Barbie would fair against the critics. And after last night's Los Angeles premiere (which included a fabulous pink carpet and tons of Barbie-inspired fashion), the results are in: Greta Gerwig's new flick is worth the hype.

The film debuted to a star-studded audience last night, where critics, reporters, and those lucky enough to score an invite to the early screening took to social media to share their thoughts — and the response is resounding praise (thank god!). Typically a breeding ground for negativity and hate, Twitter was filled with good review after good review. Some called it Gerwig's best work yet, while others demanded Oscar nominations for Margot Robbie (who plays Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (one of the many Kens).

Writer, podcaster, and InStyle reporter Kirbie Johnson attended the screening last night and shared her thoughts on Threads (Instagram's new app). "I have never been more giddy than I was sitting in the theater watching @barbiethemovie tonight," she wrote. "The film is so fun, full of heart, and LAUGH OUT LOUD funny. There is an incred monologue from America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling deserves AWARDS — nobody else could have done Ken like him — and Margot Robbie IS Barbie."

"It’s a technicolor dreamland. Some parts lost me but overall it’s a GREAT TIME and I loved it," she added. "This is the type of film that makes me excited as a moviegoer and inspired as a writer."

Film critic Perri Nemiroff also shared her thoughts via Twitter writing, "I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life."



Others shared their reviews, saying it was "heartfelt and hilarious" and a "cinematic triumph." One user assured followers that it "completely lives up to the hype."

While we common folk will have to wait a little bit longer to pass our own judgment, the film's theatrical release is just around the corner. In the meantime, we'll be here prepping our best Barbiecore looks for the July 21 debut.