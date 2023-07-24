So Many Actors Said No To Being Ken

Ryan Gosling's abs and Simu Liu ended up making the cut, but there could have been a very different cast.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 03:58PM
Simu Liu Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie Movie
By now, we know that Ryan Gosling offered up a specific kind of Kenergy that made him perfect for Barbie. But according to a new interview published in Vanity Fair, the Kens could have been an entirely different group of guys. Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir also starred as Kens alongside Gosling, but as the film's casting director explained, having to be in London for three months for production kept other options out of the running to star in what's become one of the year's biggest movies. 

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, and Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt were in the running when the Greta Gerwig-helmed film was starting to round up its cast.

"They were, I'm not kidding, really bummed they couldn't do it," casting director Allison Jones said.

And it wasn't just the Kens that had actors turning down their opportunities.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can't believe I'm typing this," Allison added, "but I can't do Allan." That role eventually landed with Michael Cera. 

Ryan Gosling Margot Robbie Barbie Film Still

Cera noted that he was shocked to be on set and was amazed to witness all the attention to detail firsthand.

"It was full of the most minute attention to detail," he told British GQ. "Every single tiny little element, even if it would never be seen on camera, was perfect and brought you into this world. It didn't feel like playtime. It felt like the biggest amount of money I've ever seen spent."

Of course, Gosling hasn't been shy about his role, telling various outlets that he's had a hard time letting go of Ken and his signature swagger.

"I went on the ride, and I'm still going on it. I don’t want to leave the park," he told BuzzFeed of the role and his subsequent Ken hangover. "They are kicking me out. 'The park is closing, sir.' But I ordered churros, and they are coming, I swear."

