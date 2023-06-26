The French 'Barbie' Poster Is Going Viral For a Very Raunchy Double Entendre

Lost in translation.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 03:50PM
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling 'Barbie' Los Angeles Press Junket
Photo:

Getty Images

Believe it or not, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is drumming up even more attention with its new international posters that just went viral for a very unexpected reason. Last week, Warner Bros. dropped the new marketing material, and the French version had a hilarious faux pas.

In the poster, the movie's star Margot Robbie sits atop the shoulder of her Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, while wearing a pink-and-white gingham minidress. One of her arms is in the air while her other hand is placed over Gosling's face. But the most notable part of the poster is the French subtext, which reads, “Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c’est juste Ken." Roughly translated, this means, “She can do everything. He’s just Ken," a sentiment on par with the film's marketing materials so far.

But, the second half of the phrase contains a very inappropriate double meaning. In French, the word "Ken" is slang for "fuck," so the tagline could also be interpreted as, "He just knows how to fuck.”

Of course, the internet totally lost it over this R-rated mishap, and French users took to Twitter to call out the double entendre, instantly making the poster a viral and meme-able moment. But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the term is so widely known by French speakers,that it is unlikely that it was a total accident on Warner Bros.'s part. When asked to comment, the studio neither confirmed nor denied the funny coincidence.

“The speculation around the Barbie marketing campaign shows that there is a high level of awareness and major excitement from the public surrounding the upcoming release of our film in France,” the studio said in a statement to THR. “We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see the film upon its release next month.”

The highly anticipated film hits theaters on July 21.

Related Articles
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore the Risky Summer Shoe That Kate Middleton Is a Fan Of, Too
Adam Sandler and Daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler
Adam Sandler's Daughters Sadie and Sunny Are Starring in His Next Netflix Movie
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink-and-White Polka-Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Sarah Jessica Parker visits the "Sex and the City" 25th Anniversary Exhibition
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed Why Carrie Bradshaw Never Has Her Nails Done
Eva Longoria Abstract Printed Dress High Slit 2023 Cannes Lion
Eva Longoria Wore a Watercolor Dress With the Highest Leg Slit and a Side Cutout
Sarah Jessica Parker carrying JW Anderson bird clutch
Confirmed: Carrie Bradshaw Has a Thing for Birds
Cynthia Nixon attends the Haute Living dinner celebrating Kristin Davis with Oceania Cruises and Haute Jets
Cynthia Nixon Just Spoiled Kim Cattrall's Cameo in 'And Just Like That ...'
Anthropologie Barbiecore Wedding Guest Dresses
7 Barbiecore-Inspired Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Summer — All Under $200
All the Wild Fashion Details Behind the Met Gala Looks in 'And Just Like That...'
All the Wild Fashion Details Behind the Met Gala Looks in 'And Just Like That ...'
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Daughters Have Never Seen 'Sex and the City'
Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez 'And Just Like That...' Scene
Cynthia Nixon Got Candid About Her Full-Frontal Nudity in ‘And Just Like That ...’
Katy Perry New Bangs Instagram
Katy Perry Joined the French Girl Club With a New Set of Teeny-Tiny Bangs
Priscilla Movie Poster
We've Got the First Look at Jacob Elordi's Elvis
'Downtown Owl' Lily Rabe and Henry Golding 2023 Tribeca Film Festival
These Are the 5 Must-See Movies From the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman Knows ‘And Just Like That …’ Isn’t Your Mother’s ‘Sex and the City’
Zendaya's Super-Sexy Tennis Movie Already Looks Like a Grand Slam
Zendaya's Super-Sexy Tennis Movie Already Looks Like a Grand Slam