The French 'Barbie' Poster Is Going Viral For a Very Raunchy Double Entendre

Believe it or not, Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is drumming up even more attention with its new international posters that just went viral for a very unexpected reason. Last week, Warner Bros. dropped the new marketing material, and the French version had a hilarious faux pas.

In the poster, the movie's star Margot Robbie sits atop the shoulder of her Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, while wearing a pink-and-white gingham minidress. One of her arms is in the air while her other hand is placed over Gosling's face. But the most notable part of the poster is the French subtext, which reads, “Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c’est juste Ken." Roughly translated, this means, “She can do everything. He’s just Ken," a sentiment on par with the film's marketing materials so far.

But, the second half of the phrase contains a very inappropriate double meaning. In French, the word "Ken" is slang for "fuck," so the tagline could also be interpreted as, "He just knows how to fuck.”

Of course, the internet totally lost it over this R-rated mishap, and French users took to Twitter to call out the double entendre, instantly making the poster a viral and meme-able moment. But, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the term is so widely known by French speakers,that it is unlikely that it was a total accident on Warner Bros.'s part. When asked to comment, the studio neither confirmed nor denied the funny coincidence.

“The speculation around the Barbie marketing campaign shows that there is a high level of awareness and major excitement from the public surrounding the upcoming release of our film in France,” the studio said in a statement to THR. “We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see the film upon its release next month.”



The highly anticipated film hits theaters on July 21.