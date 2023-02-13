Barbie Ferreira Paired Flip-Flops With a Veil

"Birth of Venus" meets Virgin Mary.

Published on February 13, 2023
Barbie Ferreira Havianas party Brazil
South of the equator, fashion seems to get a little more casual. Case in point: bikinis and flip-flops seem to be the uniform of choice in places like São Paulo and Copacabana. Over the weekend, Barbie Ferreira attended the Vogue Ball at Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro in a look that channeled the Renaissance — and added a twist with a pair of custom flip-flops that were equal parts balletcore and Botticelli beauty.

The Euphoria actress was in attendance to tease an upcoming Havaianas x Barbie Ferreira global project, which the brand says is on the horizon. For the event, Ferreira wore a pink gown with floral details and a coordinating veil, adding a dose of Heavenly Bodies vibes to her look. The Gen-Z twist came via very casual pair of flip-flops that Havianas made for the event. The shoes included coordinating floral details and eye-catching ties that crisscrossed up her legs.

Barbie Ferreira Havianas party Brazil

Daniel Janssens
Barbie Ferreira Havianas party Brazil

Daniel Janssens

“In a context of so much pressure and uncertainty, we seek to bring to the world an inviting message, in which it is possible to allow experimentation without much judgment. We want Havaianas to be a symbol of creativity and delicacy, from the fashion that offers freedom of choice,” Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, Havaianas CMO, said of partnering with Ferreira. “In this context, Barbie is an expression of this invitation that the brand makes in the broadest form in its communication”.

During her trip to Brazil, Ferreira also wore a sunny yellow dress for a photo shoot, which she paired with split-toe Mary Janes.  

