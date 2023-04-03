Barbie Ferreira Is Opening Up About Why She Left ‘Euphoria’ for the First Time

Several months have passed since Barbie Ferreira broke millions of hearts by announcing her departure from HBO Max’s hit drama, Euphoria, after two seasons of playing Kat Hernadez, and now, she’s finally opening up about why she made the difficult decision to step away.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the actress set the record straight on what really caused her to step back from the show. “So, for me, when people ask me about season 2, it's usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season 2 and I'm always like, 'No, it's OK, promise. It's good,'" Ferreira said, denying rumors that there was a falling out between her and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson.

She continued, "I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that's what they mean?”

Ferreira then explained that it was a “mutual decision” for her to leave ahead of season 3 due simply to the fact that Kat’s arc had run its course. “I don't think there was a place for her to go,” the actress said. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either.”

The actress added, “I feel like with season 2 and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties. Sam, me ... it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So, that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset,” Barbie explained. “I just felt like, maybe it's like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, I actually felt good to be like, 'OK, I get to not worry about this and we both don't get too worried about this,' because it's exhausting.”

Barbie’s latest insight echoes her original goodbye post to Kat, which she shared via Instagram Story back in August 2022. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye," Ferreira wrote. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today,” she wrote at the time.

Ferriera concluded the post with a sweet goodbye, writing, “I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

